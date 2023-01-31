The January transfer window will close in just a few hours time and clubs will have to wait until the summer to sign any contracted players

The Premier League and EFL have had the best part of a month to negotiate and sign any new transfers ahead of the second half of the season and as this transfer window draws to what will surely be a dramatic close, many are already looking ahead to what could take place in five months time.

This season has seen Chelsea spend over £140m but the latest news coming out of the Premier League is that Arsenal have agreed a £12m deal with the Blues to sign the Italian midfielder Jorginho. The 31-year-old, who joined Stamford Bridge in 2014, was in his final six months of his contract and he is now set to undergo a medical before signing an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.

The Gunners turned their attention to the midfielder after they had two bids rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls have said Caicedo is not for sale and it looks increasingly likely that the Ecuadorian midfielder will remain at the club until after the 11pm deadline.

Jorginho would become Arsenal’s third signing of the January window and he has made over 200 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup during his time in west London.

Jorginho to undergo medical at Arsenal

As the Gunners may be forced to wait until Summer to try again for Caicedo, here is all you need to know about the summer transfer window...

When is the summer transfer window 2023?

The exact dates of the summer transfer window are yet to be announced however it is likely that it will follow a similar pattern to what was seen in 2022. Last year, the summer window opened on 10 June and closed on 1 September, with English clubs only able to complete domestic transfer deals for the first 20 days.

The window then opened fully on 1 July and international deals were then permitted. Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City was one of the biggest from the 2022 summer window with Darwin Nunez’s move to Liverpool another of considerable note.

The window then shut at the beginning of September and English clubs were given around 12 weeks to complete their transfer business. Tradtionally, the summer transfer window for the other major leagues around Europe mirrors the dates of those for English sides.

When is the January deadline day?

The deadline day in the Premier League and EFL will be Tuesday 31 January at 11pm GMT. The Women’s Super Leauge deadline is 5pm while the Scottish Premiership deadline will be 11.59pm. The timings also vary across Europe with the Bundesliga closing up at 5pm GMT; Serie A finishing at 7pm; La Liga closing at 11pm and Ligue 1 finishing their deals at 11.59pm.