The transfer window is drawing to a close as deadline day is just a few hours away

The January transfer window is coming to a close and deadline day is sure to be filled with a dramatic last few hours as clubs around the world scramble to make the last minute deals. Chelsea are one such club hopeful of securing a last minute deal to sign Benfica’s World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

Meanwhile their London rivals Arsenal are still holding out hope to sign Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, despite the Seagulls rejecting a £70m deal for the midfielder.

We have already this month, seen some bold moves by European sides, such as Newcastle’s £40m signing of the former Everton player Anthony Gordon as well as Liverpool’s signing of PSV and Netherlands star Cody Gakpo. However, it is Chelsea who appear to have had one of the busier seasons so far, and have added Malo Guston, Noni Madueka, Joao Felix and Andrey Santos to their squad amongst many others.

It is thought that Chelsea have now spent more money this January transfer window than all the clubs in La Liga, Seria A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 combined as their current total equals roughly $180m (£146.2m). However, there is still a few more hours to go and here is all you need to know about the deadline day schedule...

When is deadline day?

The January transfer window will close today, Tuesday 31 January 2023, at 11pm GMT in the Premier League while the WSL has a transfer deadline of 5pm. The Scottish Premiership, however, has an extra hour and their window will shut at 11.59pm.

Anthony Gordon has now signed with Newcastle

What time is the deadline in Europe?

Across Europe, the deadline day times will vary. All deals are to be completed by Tuesday 31 January but the Bundesliga window shuts at 5pm, Serie A will shut at 7pm, La Liga shuts at 1pm and Ligue 1 will shut at 11.59pm on the 31st (all GMT).

Despite the variation in timings, clubs can still sign players after the window has closed as long as the correct paperwork has been sent to the correct officials before 11pm. These deal sheets will offer a two-hour extension for clubs to get their signings over the line.

Who could still make a move?

Manchester United have recently rejected a world-record fee for the England striker Alessia Russo from Arsenal. The current WSL record is £400,000 which Barcelona paid Manchester City for Kiera Walsh. Russo’s contract with the Red Devils is up at the end of the season but United appear unwilling to sell their striker so close to today’s deadline.