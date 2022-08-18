People close to Man Utd’s owners the Glazer family have said they may be willing to sell part of the club, with Elon Musk also reportedly interested

This turbulence and fans’ reaction to it has led to reports the Old Trafford club’s owners - the Glazer family - are considering selling part of the Red Devils to another investor.

So, who is the Ineos CEO - and how did he make his billions?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the majority shareholder of chemicals manufacturer Ineos (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Who is Jim Ratcliffe?

Jim Ratcliffe is a 69-year old British billionaire.

Born in Oldham but based in Monaco, he is the owner, chairperson and CEO of Ineos.

The company is a global chemicals manufacturer that produces everything from packaging to smartphone casings and paint.

Despite having been brought up closer to Manchester City’s stadium than Old Trafford, Ratcliffe is a Man Utd fan.

His spokesperson told The Times on Wednesday (17 August) that the businessman was “definitely” interested in owning the team.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the principal partner of the Mercedes F1 team (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Ratcliffe has other sporting interests, being the owner of France Ligue 1 team Nice, Swiss top flight team FC Lausanne-Sport, cycling team Ineos Grenadiers (named after a new car) and Sir Ben Ainslie’s sailing team.

Ineos is also a key sponsor of the Mercedes F1 team and the New Zealand All Blacks rugby union side.

In recent years, Jim Ratcliffe has attempted to add Chelsea FC to this stable of sporting institutions.

He made a bid for the club in 2019, and attempted to buy it out again in 2022 when Roman Abramovich was forced to sell up his stake in the West London team as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, he lost out to American businessman Todd Boehly.

Ratcliffe’s connection to sport - particularly through the Ineos brand - has led to accusations of sportswashing.

Ineos and Jim Ratcliffe have both been vocal supporters of the controversial natural gas extraction practice fracking, and have lobbied against environmental taxes.

The business has previously insisted it is committed to tackling the climate crisis.

Ratcliffe himself has also faced criticism for moving to low-tax territory Monaco in 2020 despite being a major Brexit supporter.

He was knighted in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 2018 for services to business and investment.

Ineos imports shale gas into the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland (image: Getty Images)

How did Jim Ratcliffe make his money?

Jim Ratcliffe started his career as a chemical engineer at Exxon Chemicals, after graduating from the University of Birmingham.

He then studied at the London Business School, where he received an MBA in accounting, before moving to defunct manufacturing firm Courtaulds.

In 1992, Jim Ratcliffe led a buyout of Inspec Group - a chemicals firm owned by BP.

He then formed Ineos to acquire part of Inspec.

Ineos was founded by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in 1998 (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Ineos then rapidly grew by acquiring petrochemical firms around the world.

With Jim Ratcliffe owning a significant proportion of the business, the rise in the company’s fortunes has led to a significant rise in his own personal wealth.

What is Jim Ratcliffe’s net worth?

Forbes lists Jim Ratcliffe’s net worth as being $13 billion (£10.8 billion)

Given he does not officially live in the UK, he does not feature in the Sunday Times Rich List.

But based on his current wealth, he would be the country’s tenth richest person.