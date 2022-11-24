Manchester United have only be up for sale for a handful of days and are already attracting interest from some of the wealthiest people in the world.
Technology giant Apple and Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Zara fashion empire, are among the latest names to be linked with a takeover of the Red Devils. The Glazer family announced plans to put the Premier League side up for sale this week.
Since buying United in 2005, the Glazers have remained controversial figures among the Old Trafford faithful. The American owners are said to be looking for around £5bn to purchase the club.
Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea cost a total £4.2bn, including a £2.5bn fee and a promise to invest a further £1.75bn earlier in 2022. It is the most expensive football club purchase in history, but any deal for Manchester United could surpase this.
A number of parties have already made their interest in purchasing United know. Here are the names currently in the running to purchase Manchester United:
Apple - net worth $2.4 trillion
The Daily Star reported that technology giant Apple is considering a bid for Manchester United. CEO Tim Cook is said to be lining up talks with the banks handling the sale of United.
If Apple were to purchase the Red Devils it would make them the wealthiest club in the world, as the company has a net worth of $2.4 trillion. It would see them surpass fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, who were purchased by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in 2021.
Amazon - net worth $950bn
The online retail giant is said to be one of the parties considering a bid for Manchester United.
Dubai sovereign wealth fund- net worth $305bn
The Dubai sovereign wealth fund have also been linked with a move to purchase Manchester United. Similar wealth funds across the Middle East have purchased football clubs in top European leagues, however Dubai has yet to join them.
Paris Saint-Germain are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, Newcastle United were bought by Saudi’s PFI and Manchester City’s owners are from Abu Dhabi.
Facebook - net worth $245bn
Along with Amazon, social media giant Facebook have been linked with a bid for Manchester United. The company has however started to make cutbacks in recent times, slashing jobs amid its focus on the metaverse.
Mukesh Ambani - net worth $91bn
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is said to be one of the parties interested in making a bid to purchase Manchester United. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd.
Ambani is the second richest person in Asia and the eigth richest in the world. He is the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket side Mumbai Indians which he bought in 2008.
Amancio Ortega - net worth $61.3bn
The founder of Zara - and its associated brands - has registered his interest in bidding for Manchester United. The Spanish billionaire is the 19th richest person in the world.
For a time in 2015, he was actually considered the richest person in the world and surpassed Bill Gates as his net worth hit $80bn. He is now considered to be worth $61.3bn.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe - net worth $13bn
The chairman of INEOS is considered the richest person in the United Kingdom. During the summer he had openly talked about attempting to purchase Manchester United, after making a bid for Chelsea earlier in 2022.
He has reconfirmed his interest in buying the Red Devils. He is already the owner of Swiss Super League FC Lausanne-Sport as well as being the owner of cycling franchise Team INEOS (formerly Team Sky).
INEOS become a became principal partners of Mercedes AMG F1 in 2020 and is also a sponsor of the New Zealand national rugby side. He was linked with a takeover of West Ham United in October.
David Beckham - net worth $450m
The former Red Devil is the current co-owner of Inter Miami in the MLS. He would need to build a consortium to be able to afford a takeover of Manchester United.
Red Knights
The Red Knights, led by Jim O'Neill, attempted a takeover of Manchester United in 2010. The group has been rumoured to be attempting to organise a fresh bid following the news that the Glazers are putting the club up for sale.