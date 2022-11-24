Facebook, Amazon, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and David Beckham are all rumoured to

Manchester United have only be up for sale for a handful of days and are already attracting interest from some of the wealthiest people in the world.

Technology giant Apple and Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Zara fashion empire, are among the latest names to be linked with a takeover of the Red Devils. The Glazer family announced plans to put the Premier League side up for sale this week.

Advertisement

Since buying United in 2005, the Glazers have remained controversial figures among the Old Trafford faithful. The American owners are said to be looking for around £5bn to purchase the club.

Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea cost a total £4.2bn, including a £2.5bn fee and a promise to invest a further £1.75bn earlier in 2022. It is the most expensive football club purchase in history, but any deal for Manchester United could surpase this.

Advertisement

A number of parties have already made their interest in purchasing United know. Here are the names currently in the running to purchase Manchester United:

Apple - net worth $2.4 trillion

Advertisement

The Daily Star reported that technology giant Apple is considering a bid for Manchester United. CEO Tim Cook is said to be lining up talks with the banks handling the sale of United.

If Apple were to purchase the Red Devils it would make them the wealthiest club in the world, as the company has a net worth of $2.4 trillion. It would see them surpass fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, who were purchased by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in 2021.

Amazon - net worth $950bn

The online retail giant is said to be one of the parties considering a bid for Manchester United.

Advertisement

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: A general view of Old Trafford Stadium, the home of Manchester United Football Club on November 23, 2022 in Manchester, England. Yesterday, the club released a statement indicating that the Glazer family who are majority owners of the club said they will "consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company". The announcement came on the same day the club announced its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, was leaving with immediate effect. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dubai sovereign wealth fund- net worth $305bn

Advertisement

The Dubai sovereign wealth fund have also been linked with a move to purchase Manchester United. Similar wealth funds across the Middle East have purchased football clubs in top European leagues, however Dubai has yet to join them.

Paris Saint-Germain are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, Newcastle United were bought by Saudi’s PFI and Manchester City’s owners are from Abu Dhabi.

Potential buyers of Manchester United by net worth. Picture: NationalWorld graphics team

Facebook - net worth $245bn

Advertisement

Along with Amazon, social media giant Facebook have been linked with a bid for Manchester United. The company has however started to make cutbacks in recent times, slashing jobs amid its focus on the metaverse.

Mukesh Ambani - net worth $91bn

Advertisement

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is said to be one of the parties interested in making a bid to purchase Manchester United. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Ambani is the second richest person in Asia and the eigth richest in the world. He is the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket side Mumbai Indians which he bought in 2008.

Amancio Ortega - net worth $61.3bn

Founder and chairman of the Inditex fashion group Amancio Ortega. (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

The founder of Zara - and its associated brands - has registered his interest in bidding for Manchester United. The Spanish billionaire is the 19th richest person in the world.

For a time in 2015, he was actually considered the richest person in the world and surpassed Bill Gates as his net worth hit $80bn. He is now considered to be worth $61.3bn.

Advertisement

Sir Jim Ratcliffe - net worth $13bn

The chairman of INEOS is considered the richest person in the United Kingdom. During the summer he had openly talked about attempting to purchase Manchester United, after making a bid for Chelsea earlier in 2022.

He has reconfirmed his interest in buying the Red Devils. He is already the owner of Swiss Super League FC Lausanne-Sport as well as being the owner of cycling franchise Team INEOS (formerly Team Sky).

INEOS become a became principal partners of Mercedes AMG F1 in 2020 and is also a sponsor of the New Zealand national rugby side. He was linked with a takeover of West Ham United in October.

Advertisement

David Beckham - net worth $450m

Advertisement

The former Red Devil is the current co-owner of Inter Miami in the MLS. He would need to build a consortium to be able to afford a takeover of Manchester United.

Red Knights