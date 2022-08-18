One of the UK’s richest people is said to be keen on buying a stake in Manchester United months after failed bid for Chelsea

The Manchester United ownership saga has taken another turn with the news that Ineos CEO Jim Ratcliffe could be interested in purchasing the club.

One of Britain’s wealthiest men, Ratcliffe has confirmed an interest in owning the Red Devils, if they are for sale, according to a source of Sky Sports News.

The club is currently owned by the Glazer family, a group of siblings mainly based in America, and the relationship between them and the supporters has been damaged in recent years.

This was in part due to Joel Glazer, co-chairman of United, and his involvement in the controversial European Super League plans.

Varying reports have suggested the family could be looking for either a minority sale or full sale and Ratcliffe could be the most likely buyer after missing out on taking over Premier League rivals Chelsea earlier this year.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, seemingly threw his hat in the ring yesterday but quickly confirmed he would NOT be buying Man U in a tongue-in-cheek Twitter interaction.

Ratcliffe’s interest in the club appears far more serious however.

Here is how much the Ineos CEO is reportedly worth and what he has said about potentially buying Manchester United:

Jim Ratcliffe net worth

Sir James “Jim” Ratcliffe has a real time net worth of $13 Billion according to Forbes Magazine.

That makes him the 140th richest man in the world as of today (Thursday, August 18) and one of the richest men in Britain.

The 69-year old is the founder, chairman and majority owner of Ineos Group - a British multinational chemicals company headquartered and registered in London.

Per Forbes, Ratcliffe is an ‘adventure seeker’ who has made trips to both the North and South poles while Ineos also owns Swiss soccer team Lausanne and British fashion brand Belstaff.

Earlier this year he was one of several businessmen interested in purchasing Chelsea from Roman Abramovich but was unable to strike a deal for the London based club.

What has Jim Ratcliffe said about buying Manchester United?

Although he has not spoken directly on the matter, a spokesperson for the British billionaire was interviewed by The Times and confirmed the 69-year old’s interest in buying the club.

They said: “If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer.

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”

Who else is interested in buying Manchester United?

No other parties have publically come forward with an interest in buying the Premier League club.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, caused a Twitter storm yesterday when he posted that he would be buying the Red Devils but the excitement was quickly extinguished when he later confirmed he was joking and had no intention of buying any sports team at this time.