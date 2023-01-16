Arsenal are aiming to win the league title for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s invincibles

Arsenal fans are dreaming of Premier League glory after a 2-0 away win against North London rivals Tottenham.

The victory leaves Mikel Arteta’s side top of the Premier League with a formidable eight point advantage on reigning champions Manchester City.

Arsenal have been the standout team in the Premier League throughout the first half of the season and boast an incredible record of 15 wins from their opening 18 games.

The Gunners are amongst the best attacking teams in the division - they have scored an impressive 42 goals and have only failed to score in one game this season.

Arteta’s side have also proven to be a defensive force this campaign and have conceded just 14 goals, whilst registering an impressive nine clean sheets.

The North London side were regularly seen as title contenders in the early 2000s, but when did Arsenal last win the Premier League title and how many times have they lifted the historic trophy during the Premier League era?

Here is everything you need to know.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League title?

Arsenal last won the Premier League title in 2003/04, gaining a total of 90 points over the course of the season.

Arsene Wenger’s title winners from that season were viewed as one of the greatest football teams of the Premier League era and the Gunners remarkably finished the entire league season unbeaten.

Arsene Wenger and Patrick Vieira celebrate their title victory in 2004. (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s invincibles were the second team in top-flight history to finish a season unbeaten after Preston North End in 1889. While they remain the only team to finish a 38-game season unbeaten in English top-flight history.

Wenger’s team was filled with stars across the pitch and the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Ashley Cole were all amongst the best performers during the campaign.

Henry was awarded the Premier League player of the season for his efforts during the 2003/04 campaign, he also fired in a total of 30 goals to win the Golden Boot.

How many times have Arsenal won the Premier League?

Arsenal are amongst the most successful teams in Premier League history and they have lifted the title three times during the Premier League era - these came in 1997/98, 2001/02 and 2003/04.

All three of Arsenal’s Premier League titles came under the management of Frenchman Arsene Wenger.

Wenger arrived at Arsenal in 1996 after replacing Bruce Rioch as manager. At the time his appointment was seen as a huge gamble due to his lack of experience in England. Wenger had previously managed Nancy and Monaco in France and Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan.

Wenger’s arrival proved to be a watershed moment in the Premier League era and the Frenchman implemented a series of changes in terms of sports science in a bid to give his side a physical edge in terms of fitness.

Wenger enjoyed great success in his first eight years and became the first manager to regularly contest the league title in an era which was dominated by Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

How have Arsenal fared since winning the Premier League?

It has now been 19 years since Arsenal’s last Premier League title and The Gunners haven’t regularly challenged for the title in recent years.

Their last real title push came back in 2007/08 when they finished four points behind eventual champions Manchester United.

Over the last eight years The Gunners have endured a fall from grace and they haven’t played Champions League football since 2016.

Here is Arsenal’s Premier League record since 2003/04