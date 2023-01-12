Southampton knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final while Nottingham Forest beat Wolves on penalties. Final ticket, TV details

Manchester City suffered a shock defeat when they were knocked out of the EFL Carabao Cup in the quarter-final on Wednesday night (11 January) by Southampton. The Saints are currently sitting bottom of the Premier League but a goal each from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo secured their pathway to the semi-final of the League Cup.

This was not the only drama of the night though as Nottingham Forest held on to beat Wolves 4-3 on penalties following a full-time score of 2-2. Speaking after the match, Forest manager Steve Cooper said “I’m really pleased for our supporters. It’s given our older generation a chance to reminisce and our younger generation to enter new territory and that will always be important to me.”

Advertisement

First founded 63 years ago, the EFL Cup is open to any club within the top four levels of the English football league system - 92 clubs in total - and Charlton were the lowest league team left in the side before they were knocked out by Manchester United in the quarter-final 3-0.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the EFL Cup final and who is left in the competition...

Advertisement

When is the EFL Cup final?

This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February 2023 and will be played at Wembley Stadium. An already memorable event will be made more so by the fact 2023 marks 100 years of Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

The kick-off time is yet to be confirmed.

Dean Henderson celebrates securing a Forest win in EFL Cup quarter-final

How to watch the EFL Cup final

The EFL Cup is available to watch on Sky Sports. Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £44/month and subscribers can access coverage on their TVs and mobile devices through the streaming app SkyGo.

Advertisement

NowTV also offers access to certain Sky Sports channels. Daily passes for NowTV start at £11.98/day.

How to buy tickets for EFL Cup final

Advertisement

Hospitality tickets can be bought through the Club Wembley website but general sale will go ahead once the final two teams have been decided. Tickets will then be able to be bought through the respective club’s websites.

Club Wembley tickets are only available to purchase for those who are members. To find out more on the different packages available go to their website.

When is the next round of EFL Cup matches?

Advertisement

The semi-final will take place over two legs with the first happening on 23 January 2023 and the second on 30 January.

The remaining teams left in the competition are Southampton, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. While the Saints beat City 2-0; the Red Devils beat Charlton Athletic 3-0 and Forest beat Wolves on penalties, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle overcame their FA Cup disappointment to beat fellow Premier League side Leicester City 2-0.

Advertisement

The semi-final draw took place on Wednesday and have put Forest against Manchester United and the Saints against Newcastle.

What are the odds?

Manchester City were the bookies’ favourite heading into this competition given their current run of form and previous record in the tournament (winners in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021). However, here are now the current odds (according to SkyBet):