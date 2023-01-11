Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager of Aston Villa in October after a slow start to the season

Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been linked with a surprise return to management with the Poland national team.

Gerrard was sacked from his role as Villa manager in October 2022 after a slow start to the season. The 42-year-old lost six of his final 11 games in charge and managed just two victories.

Advertisement

The Liverpool icon previously enjoyed a successful three year stint as Rangers manager - in 2020/21 he guided the Glasgow giants to their first SPL title in a decade, whilst also finishing the entire season unbeaten with Rangers for the first time since 1899.

Gerrard is reportedly keen to make a return to management after a three month break from football but is he likely to venture into international management with Poland?

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know.

Who was the manager of Poland?

Advertisement

Poland are currently without a manager after the FA, known as the PZPN, opted not to renew the contract of Czeslaw Michniewicz.

Czeslaw Michniewicz led Poland to the World Cup round of 16 in Qatar. (Getty Images)

Michniewicz spent just 11 months in the Poland dugout and successfully guided his nation to the World Cup after a play-off victory over Sweden. The 52-year-old steered Poland through a World Cup group stage for the first time since 1986 - they were eventually eliminated in the round of 16 after a 3-1 defeat to France.

Who has been linked with the Poland job?

Advertisement

Poland are currently searching for a new manager to lead the nation into Euro 2024.

Polish outlet Meczyki claims that the president of the Polish FA, Cezary Kulesza contacted Gerrard earlier in the new year about the vacant position. The potential move would result in a reunion with Aston Villa defender Matty Cash.

Advertisement

Poland were previously linked with a move for former Belgium, Everton and Wigan manager Roberto Martinez before he took the Portugal job.

Other international managers such as Saudi Arabia’s Herve Renard, former Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic and former South Korea coach Paulo Bento have also been linked with the post.

Poland’s Euro 2024 qualifying group

Advertisement

Poland will begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaign in Prague when they take on the Czech Republic on 24 March.

Poland are the favourites to progress as leaders from the group stage and have been paired with Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands and Moldova.

Advertisement