Nottingham Forest will play Wolves in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup later today. How to watch on TV and kick-off time

After a disappointing FA Cup outing against Blackpool, which ended in a 4-1 defeat, Nottingham Forest will now hope to bounce back as they take on fellow Premier League side Wolves in the quarter-final of the FA Cup quarter-final.

Wolves had a more successful FA Cup third round meet-up as they drew with Liverpool, and will now prepare for the replay next week, but have found themselves battling it out hard in the Premier League. They currently sit 19th in the league with only fellow EFL Cup quarter-finalists Southampton below them.

However, Wolves will put their league concerns aside and boss Julen Lopetegui has already said he expects Forest to be a much trickier challenge than Wolves faced at Liverpool: “I am sure it will be a much harder game than Liverpool and different for different reasons.

“We have to be ready to have different answers but we are fighting for one semi-final (place). We have to be ready to go to the bus thinking and knowing it will be a hard task.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Forest vs Wolves EFL Cup match...

When is Nottingham Forest vs Wolves?

The two sides will meet in the EFL Cup quarter-final later today, Wednesday 11 Janauary 2022, with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT. Wilford Lane will host the fixture and tickets are still available to purchase on the Nottingham Forest website. Unfortunately for those hoping to buy through Wolves, their website says the event is no longer available for sale.

Goncalo Guedes celebrates scoring Wolves' first goal against Liverpool

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the Southampton vs Manchester City fixture instead of this Midlands derby and there will therefore be no TV coverage of Forest vs Wolves. There will be highlights available to watch on both team’s YouTube channels after the final whistle has gone.

Wolves will be showing a 45-minute pre-match build-up via Wolves TV, the Wolves App and Wolves’ YouTube channel. talkSPORT 2 will also be providing full live audio commentary of the match.

Team news

The two sides have met on 133 occasions with Forest winning 44 times and Wolves winning 63. Their last meeting was a 1-0 win for Wolves in the Premier League last October and their last League Cup saw Forest lose 4-0.

Nottingham Forest are still sadly plagued with injuries and therefore will miss Jesse Lingard, Moussa Naikhate, Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards and Guilian Biancone in their selection. Neco Williams will also under go an assessment after picking up a knock in the FA Cup but there was always a chance the Welshman was set to be dropped for Serge Aurier, regardless of his fitness levels.

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to come back in while Renan Lodi, Remo Freuler and Brennan Johnson are also likely to come back into the starting line-up.

