Defending champions Liverpool were eliminated in the round of 16 by Manchester City meaning there will be a new team getting their hands on the trophy this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the bookmakers’ favourites to lift the trophy this season. The Citizens have been the dominant force in recent years and have lifted the trophy five times in the last seven years.

Meanwhile the likes of Newcastle, Charlton and Southampton are all aiming to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

The eight remaining teams are all hoping to get a step closer to glory with a victory in their quarter-final tie. But when is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw and when will the games take place?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place on Wednesday 11 January after the conclusion of the final two quarter-final ties.

You can watch the semi-final draw live on Sky Sports football and Sky Sports main event.

Carabao Cup 2023 semi-final fixture dates

The semi-final will be played over two legs with the first fixtures on the week commencing 23 January and the second leg taking place a week later on the week commencing 30 January.

Manchester City are the favourites to regain the Carabao Cup. (Getty Images)

The exact date of the fixtures is yet to be determined but based on the rest of the competition it is likely that the fixture will be played on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.

Who is in the Carabao Cup quarter-final?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final will feature seven teams from the Premier League; Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Southampton.

Third tier Charlton are the only team remaining in the competition from outside the top-flight. The Addicks secured their place in the quarter-final with a penalty shootout victory against in-form Brighton in the round of 16.

Carabao Cup quarter-final fixtures

There are a number of eye-catching clashes taking place in the Carabao Cup and the stage is set for a number of players to make their mark and edge their clubs closer to the historic trophy.

Tuesday 10 January

Manchester United vs Charlton - 8pm

Manchester United face League One Charlton in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup and are the clear favourites to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition.

The Red Devils have been in great form since the bombshell departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and have won all of their five games since returning from the World Cup break.

Charlton will enter the game as huge underdogs - Dean Holden’s side are currently 12th in League 1 and nine points behind the play-offs.

Man Utd are aiming to lift their first trophy since the Europa League in 2017, when they were managed by Jose Mourinho.

Newcastle vs Leicester - 8pm

Newcastle will face Leicester in the quarter-final at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have been one of the feel good stories of the Premier League this season and entered the new year in a Champions League spot for the first time since 2002.

Eddie Howe has revitalised the team this season and has lost just two games in all competitions this campaign. The Toon Army will be looking to recover from a shock cup exit against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and are aiming to win their first domestic trophy since 1955.

The Foxes were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day and Brendan Rodgers believes the game is a great opportunity for his side to wreak revenge.

Wednesday 11 January

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves - 7.45pm

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest will host fellow strugglers Wolves at The City Ground.

Both of these two sides are struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table and are hoping to use the cup as a platform to build momentum.

Nottingham Forest endured a shock 4-1 defeat to Blackpool in the League Cup but have shown improvements of late in the Premier League. Steve Cooper’s side claimed a vital 1-0 victory against Southampton in their last league game.

Wolves currently sit 19th in the Premier League and are hoping for huge improvements if they are to avoid relegation to the second tier. Julen Lopetegui has won two of his five matches since taking charge.

Southampton vs Manchester City - 8pm

Tournament favourites Manchester City travel to Southampton as huge favourites after a dominant record in recent seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lifted the trophy five times in the last seven years in a dominant period for the club. The Citizens are blessed with strong depth throughout the pitch and are viewed as one of the best clubs in world football.

Meanwhile Southampton find themselves bottom of the Premier League and in free fall. New manager Nathan Jones already finds himself under pressure after just six games in charge.

Carabao Cup latest odds

Manchester City will also face competition from rivals Manchester United who have enjoyed a resurgence in form in recent weeks under Erik Ten Hag.

High flying Newcastle are the third favourites to lift the trophy and Eddie Howe is hoping to write his name into the history books by lifting the Carabao Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Here are the current odds for the Carabao Cup according to the bookmakers at Bet 365. (Odds correct as of Tuesday 10 January)