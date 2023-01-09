Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been the focus of documentaries. Hansi Flick and Germany are set to be focus for 2023 All or Nothing series

The documentary series follows the dramatic 2021-22 campaign at the Emirates Stadium, showing the behind the scenes in the dressing room and at the training ground, while also interviewing the likes of Arteta, Granit Xhaka and Ben White.

The Gunners are the third Premier League club to have featured in the series, following Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur over the past four years.

While Chelsea were set to be the next Premier League side to feature, it would appear the All or Nothing producers are taking a break from the EFL to focus on Germany’s lamentations at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Here is everything we know about the next potential clubs to feature:

Who will the next ‘All or Nothing’ team be?

Germany has been named as the next team to face the cameras and it was hoped by the Die Mannschaft boss, Hansi Flick, that he would show the side ‘getting back to the top’ by winning their fifth World Cup. However, as the Germans crashed out in the group stages, the six episodes are now set to take viewers through the team’s preparations for Qatar as well as showing footage from the tournament itself.

The release date for the docuseries has not yet been announced but it has been confirmed to come out sometime in 2023. The series is set to start after the Germans previous group stage elimination in Russia before touching on England’s win at Wembley in the Euros tournament.

Germany react after Costa Rica score in final World Cup group stage match

Who will the next ‘All or Nothing’ Premier League club be?

According to the Sun, Chelsea are in line to be the next football club to feature in the Amazon Prime series.

The streaming platform reportedly want to film the London club for the 2023/24 season, with the series hitting screens the following summer.

A series at Stamford Bridge should certainly appeal to viewers, following their takeover by outspoken businessman Tood Boehly who has not been shy in expressing his ideas for improving the English game.

The report claims that Boehly will be the key to Amazon securing the series, believing he will have a strong interest in his club being involved.

Who else has featured in All or Nothing?

The first Premier League club to feature in Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ series was Man City in 2018.

It was reported that Amazon had paid City a whopping £10m to follow them throughout the 2017-18 season, in which they won the Premier League title and the League Cup trophy.

Tottenham Hotspur’s turbulent edition followed two years later during a season where Jose Mourinho was brought into replace Mauricio Pochettino. Though it is unknown who the actor supports, Tom Hardy was chosen to narrate Spurs’ documentary.

Amazon’s docuseries originally began in 2016 focusing on NFL teams - it produced a series per season until 2020 profiling the trials and tributlations of teams including Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

They also covered rugby union team New Zealand All Blacks, the Brazil national football team during the 2019 Copa America and Italian giants Juventus’ 2020-21 campaign.

What has been said about All or Nothing?

Following the release of ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’, Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes revealed how the players felt about the show.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I’ve seen it. It’s good for showing the reality of what is actually going on in the dressing room in the day-to-day. People can understand things a little more and see how different it is from what they might imagine.

“As players, of course we always play to win. But sometimes we lose games and there are difficult moments. Things happen. I think the documentary does a good job of showing the reality of what goes on.”

The former Bayern Munich manager, Flick, was eager to hype up the documentary before what turned out to be a dismal World Cup. Speaking after the announcement, he said “The Amazon team supports us intensively and offers many exclusive insights into our processes.