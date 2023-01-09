Tom Brady will feature in yet another NFL playoff as the Buccaneers prepare to face the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket.

After a dramatic regular season in the world of american football, the NFL playoffs have returned and are set to signal the start of yet more drama. While we will be preparing to see some familiar faces, such as the NFL icon Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, there will also be some unfamiliar sites as three teams are set to feature for the first time in several years.

The Jacksonville Jaguars last appeared in post season in 2017 while the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants were last seen at the playoffs in 2016. The Dolphins were able to fight their way into the postseason tournament after a last-gasp win over the Jets. They were also helped along with the Patriots’ loss to the Bills.

Buccaneers’ Brady will actually be in a relatively unfamiliar position himself as well. He is set to lead the 8-9 Buccaneers who will be going into the postseason as just the sixth team ever to make the playoffs with a losing record. However, his first game is set to come against the Dallas Cowboys, a team to whom he has never lost.

With only a few days to go before the postsesaon tournament kicks off, here is all you need to know about the Super Wild Card weekend...

The Miami Dolphins have reached their first postseason since 2016

Who has qualified for NFL playoffs?

14 teams have qualified to compete in the 2023 postseason tournament. The winner of each division along with three wildcards from the AFC and NFC have earned their way into the Super Wildcard weekend which begins on Saturday:

Buffalo Bills (AFC East winners)

Miami Dolphins (AFC East wildcard)

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West winners)

Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West wildcard)

Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North winners)

Baltimore Ravens (AFC North wildcard)

Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South winners)

Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East and conference winners)

Dallas Cowboys (NFC East wildcard)

New York Giants (NFC East wildcard)

San Francisco 49ers (NFC West winners)

Seattle Seahawks (NFC West wildcard)

Minnesota Vikings (NFC North winners)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South winners)

The Chiefs and Eagles have received byes for the first round of the postseason tournament as they were the top ranked in their respective leagues.

When is the Super Wild Card weekend?

Saturday 14 January:

49ers vs Seahawks, 9.30pm GMT

Sunday 15 January:

Jaguars vs Chargers 1.15am

Bills vs Dolphins 6pm

Vikings vs Giant. 9.30pm

Monday 16 January:

Bengals vs Ravens, 1.15am

Tuesday 17 January:

Buccaneers vs Cowboys, 1.15am

When is the next round?

The NFL divisional round will then take place the following weekend on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 January 2023. The timings are locations of the matches will be confirmed once the wild card weekend has concluded.

How to watch the NFL in the UK

The NFL is available to watch on Sky Sports and ITV as well as with the NFL Game pass. Sky offers an NFL channel which features all of the live action, while Laura Woods hosts a highlights show every Friday evening on ITV at 11.30pm offering all the latest stories and news from the league.

For those who prefer radio, talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 have been broadcasting a majority of the matches and will continue with their coverage over the next few weeks.

The NFL Game Pass can be downloaded on mobile devices for around £34.99/year. This also offers all the latest news from the league as well as all live action.

What are the Super Bowl odds?

The Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday 12 February at 11.30pm GMT. The Chiefs are currently the bookies’ favourite to win the Super Bowl this year, but here are all the latest odds (courtesey of PaddyPower):