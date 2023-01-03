The NFL game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended as Damar Hamlin received medical treatment on the field

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. (Getty Images)

American football star Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills safety fell to the ground during the first quarter of the match while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down and perform the tackle.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old got to his feet after the incident appeared to adjust his face mask and then fell backwards about three seconds later and laid motionless. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field for around 30 minutes before being taken to a local hospital.

The Bills players and staff were seen playing together as the ambulance carrying Hamlin left the field.

Advertisement

The NFL suspended the game for the night around an hour shortly after the incident. The Buffalo Bills later tweeted: “Bills Mafia is with you @hamlinisland.”

Hamlin is currently in hospital after the incident and the emergency sparked an outpouring of well-wishes for Hamlin and his family.

Advertisement

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

The Buffalo Bills confirmed on their Twitter account that Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans gather for a vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin. (Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills tweeted: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Centre for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Advertisement

How have people reacted to the incident?

American football fans and players have sent their well-wishes to Damar Hamlin after the incident.

Advertisement

Around 100 Bills fans and several Bengals fans gathered on a corner one block away from the emergency room entrance with several of them holding candles.

A number of Hamlin’s teammates have also wished him a speedy recovery. Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted: “Please pray for our brother.”

Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam also showed his support to the teams number 3. Gilliam said: “The whole nation is behind you, 3.”

Bills tight end Dawson Knox said: “Prayer is real, and it’s powerful. Constantly praying for Damar and his family.”

Advertisement

Who is Damar Hamlin?

Advertisement

Damar Hamlin is an American football star who plays as a safety for The Buffalo Bills. He is currently in his second season as a professional NFL player and formerly played college football at Pittsburgh.