Pele is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and holds the all-time scoring record for Brazil alongside Neymar

Pele with France star Kylian Mbappe in 2019 and (right) a photo his daughter sent from hospital over Christmas (Images: Getty / Kely Nascimento)

Brazilian football icon Pele remains in hospital in his lengthy battle with cancer. The 82-year-old’s daughter has pledged to remain by his side as the Brazil great receives care after his condition progressed.

Pele, full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021. He was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on 29 November.

Last week, a statement from the hospital said Pele required further care “related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”.

How is Pele?

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, had confirmed members of his family would spend Christmas in the hospital with him. On Saturday (24 December), she posted a picture on Instagram which showed her sitting next to one of Pele’s sons, Edinho, and two of his children at the hospital. “He (Edson) is here,” Kely Nascimento wrote alongside the picture, adding in a hashtag “I will not be leaving, nobody will take me out of here.”

On Christmas Eve she posted a photo of Pele in a hospital bed with the caption: “We continue here, in struggle and in faith. One more night together.”

In her latest update, Nascimento shared a photo from the hospital with an emotional caption. She wrote: “We always have a lot to be thankful for, even spending Christmas in the hospital we are aware of the privilege it is to be in a hospital like @hosp_einstein. To see our father treated by these professionals, super competent and extremely affectionate. Not a moment goes by that we forget this privilege.

“Even in sadness, we just have to be grateful. Thank you for being together, thank you for all your love, thank you for being here with him now..”

Pele burst on to the scene during the 1958 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Pele: arguably the greatest footballer of all time

Pele is Brazil’s joing top international goalscorer with 77 goals from 92 appearances. He is widely regarded as the best footballer of his generation and many experts view him as the greatest ever. That debate continues to rage, but Pele is certainly always in the conversation, alongside Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Over the course of a glittering 14-year career the forward won the World Cup three times in 1958,1962 and 1970, and is the only player to have achieved such a feat.

Pele burst onto the scene at the age of just 15 whilst playing in the Brazilian top-flight with Santos and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the division. He was introduced into the Brazil setup as a teenager and made his full international debut at the age of 16 years and nine months. He scored on his debut during a 2-1 defeat to Argentina and to this day remains his country’s youngest ever goalscorer.

The teenage striker was included in the Brazil squad for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden at the age of 17 and it was during this tournament that the young striker would establish himself as a household name.

Pele in his Santos jersey in 1961 (AFP via Getty Images)

Pele played a defining role in helping Brazil to their first World Cup title in 1958 and became the youngest footballer to score at a World Cup during a 1-0 victory over Wales at 17 years and 239 days. Pele went on to break a series of records - becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick during a 5-2 semi-final victory over France, before also becoming the youngest World Cup final goalscorer after a brace against Sweden.

Pele continued to play a pivotal role at international level over the remainder of his career with Brazil. He won a further two World Cups in 1962 and 1970 and became his country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 appearances.

His performances with Brazil’s “team of the century” at the Mexico World Cup in 1970 are particularly memorable. With the action broadcast on TV in colour for the first time, Pele pulled off some remarkable moments of audacity, although England goalkeeper Gordon Banks’ unbelievable save from his downward header produced one of the most iconic images from that tournament.

After a spell at the New York Cosmos, he retired in 1977 and became a worldwide ambassador for football. In December 2000, he was awarded FIFA Player of the Century alongside Argentina icon Maradona.

‘There’s no one to compare with him’

Many footballers have described Pele as the greatest to ever play the game - he was synonymous with connecting the phrase ‘The Beautiful Game’ with football.

Even Romario, the former striker who had a long-standing feud with Pele, has wished the Brazilian football legend well in a recent video. Speaking to Ge Globo, Romario said: “King, get better. So much faith. The whole world is looking and praying for you. Improvements! I kiss your heart.”

During the recent World Cup, France star Kylian Mbappe tweeted: 'Pray for the King', while Rivaldo and Vinicius Jr simply posted “Strength King” on their social media pages.

Pele dribbles past a defender during a friendly match between Malmoe and Brazil, on May 8, 1960 (Getty Images)

Here are some memorable quotes from those who shared the pitch with Pele:

Carlos Alberto, Brazil 1970 winning captain: “His greatest secret was improvisation. Those things he did were in one moment. He had an extraordinary perception of the game.”

Franz Beckenbauer, West Germany 1974 winning captain: “Pele is the greatest player of all-time. He reigned supreme for 20 years. There’s no one to compare with him.”

