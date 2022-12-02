Brazil are aiming to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years

Over the years the Brazil national team has been synonymous for producing great football teams and many of the game’s greatest players such as Pele, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka have all worn the famous yellow and blue kit.

The South American giants are the only nation to have qualified for every single World Cup tournament and they have successfully navigated their way through the group stage in every edition since 1966 - this is a record which they have extended in Qatar 2022 after back to back wins over Serbia and Switzerland.

Brazil have won the most World Cup trophies of any team and are considered the most powerful footballing nation across the globe by many football experts. But how many World Cup trophies has Brazil lifted in their history?

How many times has Brazil won the World Cup?

Brazil have won five FIFA World Cup titles, making them the most successful team in the history of the World Cup. This achievement is denoted by the five stars that the national team have on their jerseys.

Brazil are closely followed by Germany and Italy, who have both lifted the trophy on four occasions. The most successful teams in World Cup history are:

Brazil - 5 titles

Italy - 4 titles

Germany - 4 titles

Argentina - 2 titles

France - 2 titles

Uruguay - 2 titles

England - 1 title

Spain - 1 title

When did Brazil last win the World Cup?

Brazil are aiming to lift the World Cup for the first time in twenty years. The South American giants last lifted the World Cup trophy in 2002.

How Brazil won the 2002 World Cup

Brazil were out for redemption at the start of the 2002 tournament in Japan and Korea and were desperate to regain football’s most coveted prize after a heartbreaking 3-0 defeat against France in the 1998 final.

Manager Luiz Felipe Scolari named an incredibly strong team for the tournament, featuring experienced heads such as captain Cafu, full back Roberto Carlos and star strikers Rivaldo and Ronaldo. The squad also included a number of young prospects including future Ballon d’Or winners Ronaldinho and Kaka.

Brazil were drawn in Group C alongside Turkey, Costa Rica and China. Scolari’s side topped the group by winning all three of their games whilst scoring an impressive 11 goals in the process.

Round of 16

Brazil were blessed with incredible attacking talent in the 2002 tournament and it was the partnership of Rivaldo and Ronaldo which continued to thrive in the round of 16 as Brazil cruised to a 2-0 victory against Belgium.

Quarter-final

Brazil faced England in the quarter-final stage of the competition. England were blessed with an immensely talented team with talisman Michael Owen leading the line and the likes of Paul Scholes and David Beckham featuring in the midfield. The South American side went behind after an early goal from Owen but came back into the game with an equaliser from Rivaldo on the stroke of half time.

Ultimately the game was settled in dramatic fashion after a bizarre Ronaldinho free kick beat David Seaman. Ronaldinho was sent off moments later but Brazil held on to secure a 2-1 victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Semi-final

One of the main talking points of the 2002 World Cup was the story of star striker Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had suffered an injury on the eve of the World Cup final in 1998 and had struggled for game time at Inter Milan in all of the four years leading up to the tournament. Nicknamed The Phenomenon - the forward was regarded as the best player of his generation but several had questioned whether he was fit enough to perform on the world stage.

Brazil faced Turkey in the semi-final and it was Ronaldo who scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory.

Final

Brazil faced European giants Germany in the final of the 2002 World Cup.

Germany possessed an extremely talented team and were captained by one of the standout players of the tournament in goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. Whilst the likes of Miroslav Klose and Oliver Neuville were viewed as key figures in attack.

