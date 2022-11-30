Southgate will be aiming to guide England to a first World Cup title in 56 years

Advertisement

Southgate has an abundance of talent at his disposal including attacking options such as Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling. The Three Lions are blessed with a strong mixture of youth and experience and many pundits are tipping them to go deep into the competition.

Here we take a look at the potential path to glory between Southgate’s team and the most prestigious prize in football.

Advertisement

Who were England’s group stage opponents?

England finished top of their group with a total of seven points from three games.

Advertisement

The Three Lions began their campaign in style with a record breaking 6-2 victory over Iran and the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford all got their name on the scoresheet.

England followed that up with a disappointing 0-0 draw against USA in their second group game. However, Southgate’s side ended their group stage campaign in fine form and secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Wales in their final game. Rashford continued his tremendous goal scoring form with a brace and Phil Foden got off the mark with his first goal of the tournament.

Here is a full guide to England’s Group B results

Game 1: England 6-2 Iran - Monday 21 November

Game 2: England 0-0 USA - Friday 25 November

Game 3: England 3-0 Wales - Tuesday 29 November

Advertisement

Who are England’s round-of-16 opponents

England’s round-of-16 tie will take place at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor on Sunday 4 December at 7pm. Southgate’s team have been paired against the runners up of Group A, which is African champions Senegal.

Advertisement

Senegal will provide tough competition for the Three Lions and have a host of talented players at their disposal such as Chelsea goalkeeper Edourard Mendy and captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

Aliou Cisse’s side are without starman Sadio Mane who was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Loading....

Advertisement

Who could England face in the World Cup quarter-final?

Advertisement

If England overcome their round-of-16 opponents, then it is likely that they will come up against reigning world champions France in the quarter-final. The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will also play host to England for the second successive round and the last-eight-fixture would take place on Sunday 10 December.

France finished top of Group D and won both of their opening two games against Australia and Denmark before falling to a shock defeat against Tunisia in the final game.

Didier Deschamps side will face the runners-up of Group C in the round of 16. Meaning the likes of Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico could all be potential opponents for England in the quarter-final.

Who could England face in the World Cup semi-final?

Advertisement

If England are to reach the semi-final of this year’s tournament then Gareth Southgate will become the first England manager in history to do so in back to back competitions.

If England overcome their first two opponents in the knockout stage, then it is likely that they will come up against Spain in the semi-final stage of the competition. Other likely opponents also include Belgium or Portugal, with the game itself being held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday 13 December.

Advertisement

Who could England face in the World Cup final?

England went all the way to the final last summer in Euro 2020 and if they are to repeat that feat as leaders of Group B at the World Cup then they are likely to go head to head with five time champions Brazil in the final of this year’s competition. The Qatar World Cup is likely to be the final one involving Lionel Messi and the Copa America holders could also be potential opponents for England in the final.

The final is set to be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday 18 December at 7pm.