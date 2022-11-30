England are aiming to break the ‘ITV curse’ against African champions Senegal when they meet in the last 16 at Qatar 2022

England are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup after a resounding 3-0 victory over Wales in the ‘Battle of Britain’.

Senegal secured their place in the knockout stages of the tournament after a tightly contested 2-1 win against Ecuador. Senegal are the reigning African champions and were many people’s dark horses to go far in Qatar at the start of the tournament. Aliou Cisse’s side have a host of talented Premier League players at their disposal including Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly and Everton star Idrissa Gueye.

But when is England vs Senegal and how can you watch the game?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs Senegal?

England’s last 16 tie with Senegal will take place on Sunday 4 December. It will be the first ever meeting between the two sides in a major tournament.

What time is England vs Senegal kick off?

Build up to the round of 16 game between England and Senegal will begin at 6pm and the game will kick off at 7pm. The Three Lions will be aiming to build on an impressive 3-0 victory against Wales in their last game.

England take on Senegal in the round of 16 clash. (Getty Images)

What TV channel is England vs Senegal on?

England’s clash against Senegal will undoubtedly attract a huge audience and we are now approaching the business stage of the competition.

The game will be televised live on ITV1. You can also stream all the action through the ITV Hub which is available for you to download on your mobile or tablet device.

The Three Lions have had a dismal record on ITV in major tournaments and will be looking to break the ITV curse with a strong performance.

What to expect from England vs Senegal

Gareth Southgate’s England side will enter the game against Senegal as strong favourites to progress to the quarter-final.

England possess one of the strongest teams in the tournament and are blessed with an abundance of talent across all areas of the pitch. In the wide areas England have a variety of different options including Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Bukaya Saka, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling. Meanwhile in the full back areas there are a number of stand out players such as Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander Arnold.

The Three Lions have impressed in the group stage and have scored an impressive nine goals in their opening three matches - surpassing the record previously set in Russia in 2018.

Senegal progressed through Group A as runners-up. It is only the second ever time in their history that they have made it to the knockout stages of the World Cup and their previous one came in 2002.

The West African side were immensely unlucky to make it out of their group in 2018 and were only denied progression to the round of 16 due to a tie-breaker of most bookings.

Senegal began their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Netherlands but have fought back to progress to the knockout stage after victories over Qatar and Ecuador. Aliou Cisse’s side possess a number of talented players such as captain Kalidou Koulibably, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.