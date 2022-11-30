England will be aiming to top the group at a World Cup for the first time since 2006

The Three Lions opened the tournament with a record breaking 6-2 victory over Iran but were held to a 0-0 draw against USA in their second game. Southgate’s side returned to winning ways in a home nations clash against Wales and ended their group campaign in style with a resounding 3-0 victory.

The result against Wales leaves England fans once again dreaming of glory in Qatar and Gareth Southgate will have a number of selection dilemmas heading into the knockout stages of the competition.

In attack the likes of Bukaya Saka, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling are all pushing for a starting place. Meanwhile at right back Southgate has an abundance of talent at his disposal including Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander Arnold.

But when are England likely to play in the round of 16 and who are their potential opponents?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who are England’s round of 16 opponents?

England will face African champions Senegal in the round of 16. Senegal progressed through the group after a 2-1 win over Ecuador in a tightly fought contest.

Aliou Cisse’s side have made it to the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years. Cisse was the captain of Senegal during that tournament back in 2002.

England take on Wales in their final group game. (Getty Images)

When will England play Senegal?

England’ round of 16 tie against Senegal will take place on Sunday 3 December at 7pm.

The Three Lions will be rewarded with an extra day of rest after topping the group. If they had finished runners-up they would have played Netherlands on Saturday 2 December at 3pm.

When did England last top the group?

England have topped the group in a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Three Lions entered the 2006 tournament as one of the favourites to triumph in Germany and were spearheaded by a golden generation of talent featuring Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney. England successfully navigated their way through Group B and finished top of a group featuring Trinidad and Tobago, Paraguay and Sweden.

England were drawn in Group B of the tournament and faced Group A runners-up Ecuador in the round of 16. Sven Goran Eriksson’s side were eventually beaten by Portugal in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Here is how England have fared in the Group Stage of the last five World Cup tournaments