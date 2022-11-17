Map out England’s route to the final at the Qatar 2022 World Cup by saving this wall chart featuring all fixtures, dates, and TV channels

Excitement is building ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as nations begin to dream of lifting the most prestigious prize in world football.

Many fans from around the world are already planning their nation’s route to glory in this year’s competition and we can assist you with a free wall chart so you can follow your way through all the twists and turns of the World Cup!

To download the National World World Cup 2022 wall chart just click and save the image below, or download a PDF version via this link, on to your computer, use it as your background or print off at home.

World Cup 2022 Wallchart (Graphic by Mark Hall)

How to use the FIFA World Cup 2022 wall chart

England will be aiming to go all the way to the final in Qatar (Getty Images)

The Qatar World Cup will be a tournament like no other - it will be the first time that a middle eastern country has hosted a football World Cup and likewise it will also be the first time that the tournament has been played during the winter months.

On our wall chart you will have all the information you need for this year’s tournament in one place - from the moment the tournament gets underway on 20 November all the way to the final on 18 December. The National World wall chart will include all the fixtures for the tournament, kick off times and venues for the big games.

You can plan out England’s route to the World Cup final and either save the wall chart as your wallpaper or get a printed version to hang up on your wall.

Who has qualified for the World Cup 2022?

There will be 32 teams competing at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. All of these teams have been drawn into eight different groups and the top two placed teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Hosts Qatar are making their first ever appearance at a World Cup. Here is a list of all the teams that are competing in this year’s tournament

Group A:

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B:

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C:

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup?

Brazil will enter the FIFA World Cup 2022 as favourites to lift the historic trophy. Brazil are the most successful team in the history of the competition and have lifted the trophy a record five times. They are also the only country to have played in all 22 World Cup’s since the competition started in 1930.

Defending champions France are the second favourites to lift the title in Qatar. Les Blues are blessed with a star studded team and a great deal of strength. They will be aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back FIFA World Cups.

Argentina are third favourites for glory in Qatar and will be spearheaded by Lionel Messi in what will most likely be his final ever World Cup.

England enter the FIFA World Cup 2022 as fourth favourites. They were losing finalists in Euro 2020 and will be aiming to go one step better in this year’s tournament. England’s last World Cup triumph came in 1966.

Here are the 10 most likely teams for glory in this year’s tournament according to Sky Bet. (odds correct as of 24 October)