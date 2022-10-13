Southgate will be aiming to guide England to a first World Cup title in 56 years

Southgate has an abundance of talent to choose from in the build up to the tournament in Qatar and The Three Lions are entering into the competition as one of the favourites to lift the historic trophy.

Here we take a look at England’s group stage opponents at the tournament and the potential path to glory between Southgate’s team and the most prestigious prize in football.

Who are England’s group stage opponents?

England have been drawn in Group B alongside Iran, Wales and USA. England will face each of these three opponents on one occasion and the top two sides at the end of the three games will progress into the knockout stage of this years competition.

In order to progress from the group stage, there will still be some tough challenges to overcome for The Three Lions. The opening game will see them face an Iran side spearheaded by the experienced manager Carlos Queiroz.

England reached the final of Euro 2020 in their last major tournament (Getty Images)

Quieroz is best known in England for his time as assistant manager to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. However, the 69-year-old has an abundance of experience both at club and international level and has managed the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid, Portugal, Colombia and Egypt.

England will also face the United States who have a number of talented youngsters at their disposal, including Cristian Pulisic of Chelsea, Brendan Aaronson of Leeds and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. England are yet to beat the United States at the World Cup - they were beaten 1-0 in 1950 and drew 1-1 against them in 2010.

The Three Lions will then conclude Group B with a first ever “Battle of Britain” at a World Cup finals against Wales. England have never previously faced Wales at the World Cup but did record a 2-1 victory against The Dragons at the European Championships in 2016.

Gareth Bale will be a key player for Wales in the Qatar World Cup. (Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate’s side are the bookmakers favourites to progress from the group stage, with Sky Bet offering odds of 1/16 for England to qualify.

Here is a full guide to England’s fixtures in Group B:

Game 1: England vs Iran - Monday 21 November (1pm)

Game 2: England vs USA - Friday 25 November (7pm)

Game 3: Wales vs England - Tuesday 29 November (7pm)

Who could England face in the World Cup round-of-16?

If England were to top Group B, their round-of-16 tie would take place at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor on Sunday 4 December. They would be paired against the runners up of Group A, which is made up of Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

Netherlands’ forward Steven Bergwijn (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group G football match between Netherlands and Norway at the Feijenoord stadium in Rotterdam on November 16, 2021. (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The two most likely teams to qualify from Group A, according to Sky Bet, are 2010 finalists Netherlands with odds of 1/9, closely followed by African champions Senegal who have odds of 4/6.

If England progress as runners-up of Group B then they will face the winner of Group A, at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan on Saturday 3 December.

Who could England face in the World Cup quarter-final?

If England are the winners of Group B and overcome their round-of-16 opponents, then it is likely that they will come up against reigning world champions France in the quarter-final.

For this scenario to happen France would need to top Group D and then overcome the runners-up of Group C. Les Blues are favourites to win Group D, however, this outcome is far from a guarantee as the last few World Cups have proven extremely difficult for the reigning champions.

France’s forward Kingsley Coman (L) fights for the ball with Finland’s defender Niko Hamalainen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group D football match between Finland and France at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, on November 16, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2018, reigning champs Germany were eliminated in the group stage of the competition. Likewise Spain in 2014, Italy in 2010 and France in 2002 all failed to qualify from the group stage of the competition despite being the holders of the previous tournament.

Other potential opponents that could prove to be a problem for England include the likes of Denmark, Argentina, Mexico or Poland. The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor would also play host to England for the second successive round and the last-eight-fixture would take place on Sunday 10 December.

As Group B runners-up and last 16 winners, England would continue their journey down a different pathway to the final and could be paired with Argentina or Denmark at the quarter-final stage. The game would also take place a day earlier on Saturday 9 December with the venue being the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Who could England face in the World Cup semi-final?

If England are to reach the semi-final of this year’s tournament then Gareth Southgate will become the first England manager in history to do so in back to back competitions.

If England are to top the group and overcome their first two opponents in the knockout stage, then it is likely that they will come up against Spain in the semi-final stage of the competition. Other likely opponents also include Belgium or Portugal, with the game itself being held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday 13 December.

Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta (L) and Bolivia’s Roberto Fernandez vie for the ball during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz on March 29, 2022. (Photo by JORGE BERNAL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, if The Three Lions are runners-up in Group B, then they are likely to go head to head with Brazil, the favourites to win the competition. Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history and famously broke English hearts back in 2002 courtesy of a Ronaldinho free kick.

Another possible opponent is old rivals Germany, who famously knocked England out at the semi-final stage at the World Cup in 1990. The game would be held at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday 14 December.

Who could England face in the World Cup final?

England went all the way to the final last summer in Euro 2020 and if they are to repeat that feat as leaders of Group B at the World Cup then they are likely to go head to head with five time champions Brazil in the final of this year’s competition. The Qatar World Cup is likely to be the final one involving Lionel Messi and the Copa America holders could also be potential opponents for England in the final.

Alf Ramsey was the last English manager to win the World Cup (Getty Images)

France, Belgium or Portugal are likely to be England’s potential opponents for the final if The Three Lions finish as runners up in Group B.

The final is set to be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday 18 December at 7pm.