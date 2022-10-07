Since the very first World Cup in 1930, the tournament has seen its fair share of incredible goals and unprecedented victories

One of the most notable moments from the modern era was the 2018 World Cup final which saw France beat Croatia 4-2 in a game which also saw Didier Deschamps become the third man to win the competition as both a player and a coach.

But what is the highest scoring game in World Cup history? This is what you need to know.

The 2018 World Cup final was the highest scoreline for a final since 1966 (Getty Images)

What is the highest scoring game in World Cup history?

The highest scoring game in World Cup history was a 12 goal thriller between Austria and then-tournament hosts Switzerland during the 1954 World Cup.

Austria won 7-5 against Switzerland in a quarter final match which saw Austria’s Theodor Wagner and Switzerland’s Josef Hugi both bag themselves a hat-trick.

Several all time records for goals were set during that very same tournament in 1954, including the highest average number of goals scored per game.

The 1954 World Cup was ultimately won 3-2 by West Germany who defeated an exceptionally strong Hungary side captained by football legend Fernc Puskas.

The victory in the final is regarded as one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history.

In the five years prior to the final, Hungary had been unbeaten for 31 games and had even beaten West Germany 8-3 earlier in the tournament during the group stage.

These are the five highest scoring games in World Cup history:

Austria 7-5 Switzerland - 1954 Brazil 6-5 Poland - 1938 Hungary 8-3 West Germany - 1954 Hungary 10-1 El Salvador - 1982 France 7-3 Paraguay - 1958

Ferenc Puskas is viewed as one of the greatest ever footballers (Getty Images)

What is the biggest ever victory at the World Cup?

During the 2014 World Cup, eventual winners Germany humiliated the host nation Brazil with a 7-1 victory during the semi-final in what would prove to be the biggest defeat by a host country.

However, despite the magnitude of Germany’s victory, it is not the most lopsided win in World Cup history.

The biggest victory in World Cup history came back in 1982, when Hungary hammered El Salvador 10-1. The match saw Laszlo Kiss become the first substitute player to score three goals during a World Cup match.

The six biggest victories in World Cup history are:

Hungary 10-1 El Salvador - 1982 Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire - 1974 Hungary 9-0 South Korea - 1954 Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia - 2002 Uruguay 8-0 Bolivia - 1950 Sweden 8-0 Cuba - 1938

What is the highest scoring game for a World Cup final?

France’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final was the second highest scoreline for a final in history equalling the record set during England’s victory over West Germany in 1966.

The highest scoring final took place in 1958 in a game between Brazil and Sweden, the host nation at the time. Brazil won the game 5-2 in a game which saw a 17 year old Pele become the youngest ever player to score a goal in a World Cup final.

