The FIFA World Cup comes around every four years, with the 2022 tournament marking the 22nd run of the competition

The 2022 World Cup begins in November with 32 nations all competing to win football’s biggest prize.

The host nation Qatar will open the tournament against Ecuador, with each country battling it out to make it into the knockout stage of the competition.

Given the competitive nature of the tournament, football fans can expect to see lots of players flying into tackles - and plenty of bookings and suspensions.

This is everything you need to know about the tournament rules, including yellow and red cards explained, and how teams will be affected during the knockout stage of the competition.

Qatar will host the World Cup (Getty Images)

What are the rules regarding existing suspensions?

FIFA have confirmed that any existing yellow cards received from a player in the preliminary round of the tournament such as play-off games or qualifiers will be wiped out ahead of the tournament.

However, if a player has received a suspension as a result of a red card during the preliminary stages of the tournament their suspension will be carried over into the World Cup group stage.

What are the rules on yellow and red cards during the group stage?

During the World Cup, if a player is given a yellow card during two different games in the tournament, he will automatically be suspended from the team’s next fixture.

Likewise, if a player is sent off at any point during the game they will be suspended from participating in their team’s next match.

Depending on the nature of the red card and the extent of the foul, FIFA can also add on further sanctions if deemed necessary.

Are cautions wiped out after the Group Stage of the World Cup?

Yellow cards are wiped out at the end of the quarterfinal round and just before the semi-final stage of the World Cup. This means that any yellow cards that are picked up in the group stage will be carried through into the first two knockout games - the round of 16 and the quarterfinal.

However, this hasn’t always been the case in the World Cup. Prior to 2010, yellow cards were wiped out after the initial group stage of the competition to give players the chance to reset as they headed into the knockout stage of the competition.

Why did FIFA change the rules on yellow and red cards?

FIFA wanted to ensure that the best players in the competition were able to represent their countries in the World Cup final, if they made it that far.

By wiping out yellow cards ahead of the semi-final, it reduces a teams chances of missing any key players, meaning the only way a player can miss a final of the World Cup is if they are sent off during the semi-final game.

There are benefits and drawbacks to the new system, with some experts arguing that the new system rewards teams in the later stages of the tournament as it allows them to field the best possible line up for the final.

On the other hand, others have said that the old system benefited 16 teams as the slate was wiped during the knockout stages and have claimed that the new system only benefits four teams.