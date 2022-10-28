Netflix documentary FIFA Uncovered will be released just 11 days before the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar’s successful bid to host the World Cup has proven to be one of the most controversial moments in the history of the sport, following accusations of bribery and corruption from footballs governing body FIFA.

These claims will be explored in a brand new Netflix documentary FIFA Uncovered which will be released ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

But when will FIFA Uncovered be released and what can we expect from the upcoming Netflix documentary?

Here is everything you need to know.

The decision to take the 2022 World Cup to Qatar has created a great deal of controversy (Getty Images)

Advertisement

When will FIFA Uncovered be released?

The upcoming documentary FIFA Uncovered will be released on Wednesday 9 November - just eleven days before the opening World Cup game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

How to watch FIFA Uncovered?

FIFA Uncovered will be available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter have released the official trailer for the documentary and tweeted: “For decades, FIFA united the globe through football. But behind the game, craftier schemes were at play. This documentary series traces the organisation’s legacy exploring the pageantry, power struggles and politics of hosting the World Cup.”

What to expect from FIFA Uncovered?

Advertisement

The demise of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was one which gripped the entire world of football and threatened to tarnish the integrity of the sport.

The fallout of the Qatar World Cup led to long term bans from football for both Blatter and former UEFA president Michael Platini. The pair were once regarded as the most powerful figures in world football and denied the charges against them.

During the trailer, FIFA is described as acting like a “criminal organisation” and highlights some of the crimes they were accused of such as “money laundering and bribery.”

From power struggles to global politics, FIFA Uncovered describes the decision to give the World Cup to Qatar as the “biggest sports corruption scandal of all time.”

What were Blatter and Platini accused of?

Advertisement

On 2 December 2010, Qatar surprisingly won the bid to host the 2022 World Cup. In doing so they became the first ever arabic country to host the competition since it was founded in 1930.

Qatar had never previously qualified for the World Cup and is not a country that was renowned for its football heritage. Then FIFA president Blatter revealed that he had decided to take football “to new lands” in an attempt to “develop” the sport.

Allegations of vote buying were made, but an independent investigation commissioned by FIFA found no evidence of corruption whereas Qatar denied allegations of buying delegate votes. An investigation from French authorities is still ongoing while US officials also accused three FIFA officials of receiving payment in 2020.

Blatter and Platini also faced a trial in July 2022 following accusations of fraud. The trial was in relation to a payment of 2m Swiss francs that was made by Blatter to Platini in 2011.