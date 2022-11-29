England will conclude their Group B fixtures with a first ‘Battle of Britain’ against Wales at the World Cup.

The Three Lions are closing in on a place in the knockout stages of the tournament - anything less than a four goal defeat will insure England a place in the last 16. Meanwhile a victory will help Southgate’s team secure top spot for the first time since 2006.

Wales are currently bottom of Group B- they began the tournament with a 1-1 draw against USA but fell to a shock 2-0 defeat in their second game. Rob Page’s side need a win to have any hopes of making the round of 16.

But when is England vs Wales and how can you watch the game? Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs Wales at World Cup 2022?

England’s Group B finale against Wales will take place on Tuesday 29 November. The game will be the first ever ‘Battle of Britain’ at a World Cup finals. The game will be the first meeting between the two sides at a major tournament since Euro 2016 when England recorded a 2-1 victory.

What time is England vs Wales kick off?

Build up to the home nations clash between England and Wales will begin at 6pm and the game will kick off at 7pm. The Three Lions are aiming to finish top of the group for the first time since 2006.

How to watch England vs Wales on TV

England’s clash against Wales will undoubtedly attract a huge audience. The game will be televised live on BBC One in the UK.

You can also stream the game live on the BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website. The game is free to watch on all these devices, providing that you have a TV licence.

England will top Group B with a win in their final group game. (Getty Images)

What is the venue for England vs Wales?

The game between England and Wales will take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Ryyan Qatar. The stadium is named after Ahmad Bin Ali Al Thani, who was the Emir of Qatar from 1960 until 1972.

The stadium has a capacity of around 45,000 and will be used for seven games over the course of the tournament.

When did Wales last qualify for the World Cup?

Rob Page is the first Wales manager to lead his country to the World Cup in 64 years.

Wales last reached the World Cup in 1958 and they proved to be a surprise package at that tournament. Wales drew all three of their games in the group stage, but progressed to the knockout stage of the competition with a surprise 2-1 victory over 1954 finalists Hungary in a play-off game.

The Dragons were eventually knocked out in the Quarter-final of the 1958 World Cup when they were beaten 1-0 by Brazil, in a game which saw Pele score his first ever World Cup goal.

What to expect from Wales

Wales were among the final teams to confirm their place in the Qatar World Cup, after waiting until June to play their final play-off game against Ukraine.

Wales edged their way to victory against Ukraine with a 1-0 victory and the only goal of the game came when Andriy Yarlomenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own goal when trying to defend a Gareth Bale free kick.

The Dragons have been managed by Rob Page since 2020, the former Northampton Town and Port Vale manager succeeded Ryan Giggs just weeks before the start of Euro 2020. During that tournament he led The Dragons to the last-16 where they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Denmark.

Wales have a number of Premier League players in their ranks including Daniel James, Brennan Johnson and Kieffer Moore. However, their main threat in the tournament will be captain Gareth Bale. Bale is a five time Champions League winner and is Wales’ all time leading goalscorer with 40 goals, he is regarded as one of the best Welsh players of all time.

Team news for England vs Wales

England named an unchanged team for their opening two World Cup games. However, Gareth Southgate is expected to make a few changes for this game after a lacklustre performance against USA. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden are all expected to be given opportunities this time around.

