Gareth Southgate’s side are on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition - they opened the tournament with a record breaking 6-2 win over Iran but were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against USA in their second game.

Rob Page’s team are competing at their first World Cup since 1958 and Wales know that anything less than a victory will end their hopes of progressing further into the competition. Wales fought hard for a 1-1 draw against USA in their opener, but fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Iran in their second game.

Southgate’s team will already have one eye on the knockout stage of the competition and anything less than a four goal defeat will secure his side one of the top two spots. The 52-year-old has named two unchanged sides in the group stage but it is possible he will make some changes this time around.

The Three Lions will be keen to redeem themselves after a weak display against USA last time out, and Southgate will be hoping to build momentum for the games ahead. Likewise a victory for England will secure top spot in the group and a more favourable draw in the round of 16.

But when are England likely to play in the round of 16 and who are their potential opponents? Here is everything you need to know.

Who are England’s potential round of 16 opponents?

England will face one of the top two sides from Group A in the next phase of the competition. Qatar were eliminated from the tournament after suffering defeats in their opening two games and the host nation are playing for pride in their final group game.

The top two places are still up for grabs in Group A heading into the final round of fixtures - meaning England could still face either Netherlands, Ecuador or Senegal depending on results.

When will England play if they finish top of Group B?

England can guarantee top spot in Group B with a victory against Wales. The Three Lions will also progress as group leaders with a draw against Wales - providing that there is a stalemate in the game between Iran and USA.

If Gareth Southgate’s side top the group then they will be paired with the runners-up of Group A. The round of 16 tie would take place at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor on Sunday 4 December and the game would kick off at 7pm.

Netherlands are the favourites to beat Qatar in their final group game so it is likely that England would face either Ecuador or Senegal if they top the group.

When will England play if they progress as runners-up of Group B?

If England lose to Wales then they are at risk of progressing through the group stage as runners-up - providing that there is a winner in the game between Iran and USA.

If Gareth Southgate’s side progress as runners-up then they will be paired with the winners of Group A. The round of 16 tie would take place a day earlier at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan on Saturday 3 December and the game would kick off at 3pm.

The Three Lions would be likely to take on Netherlands in the round of 16 tie. The Oranje are managed by former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal and are viewed as the most difficult opponent from Group A by football experts.

When did England last top the group?

England are aiming to top the group at a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Three Lions entered the 2006 tournament as one of the favourites to triumph in Germany and were spearheaded by a golden generation of talent featuring Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney. England successfully navigated their way through Group B and finished top of a group featuring Trinidad and Tobago, Paraguay and Sweden.

England were drawn in Group B of the tournament and faced Group A runners-up Ecuador in the round of 16. Sven Goran Eriksson’s side were eventually beaten by Portugal in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Here is how England have fared in the Group Stage of the last five World Cup tournaments