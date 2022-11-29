Qatar are only the second host nation in history to exit the World Cup at the group stage

Reigning world champions France were amongst the first teams to secure their place in the next stage of the competition. Didier Deschamps side were joined by bookmakers favourites Brazil and Euro 2016 winners Portugal.

There were 32 teams competing in Qatar 2022 at the start of the tournament and that number will soon be cut down to 16 as we approach the knockout stage of the competition.

While some teams have enjoyed the jubilation of progressing through the group stage, other teams have suffered the heartbreak of elimination. Hosts Qatar were hoping to make a real statement of intent in this year’s World Cup but became the fastest host nation to exit football’s showpiece competition.

Here is a list of all the teams that have been knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage.

Who has been eliminated from the World Cup?

Group A - Qatar

Host nation Qatar made history by becoming the fastest home nation to exit the World Cup in the 92 year history of the competition. Felix Sanchez’s side are just the second host nation in World Cup history to be eliminated in the group stage after South Africa in 2010.

Alphonso Davies was the first player to score a World Cup goal for Canada. (Getty Images)

Qatar were huge underdogs heading into the tournament and were participating in football’s showpiece tournament for the first ever time in their history. They began their campaign with a lacklustre performance against Ecuador - falling to a 2-0 defeat without managing to strike a single shot on target. Sanchez’s side were much more encouraging against African champions Senegal and fought valiantly during the second half to score their first goal during a 3-1 defeat.

Despite their exit from the tournament, Qatar manager Sanchez said his side should not be deemed a “failure and a disappointment”.

After the defeat to Senegal, Sanchez said: “ We have been working for many months to be able to give a good performance. But sometimes the match does not play out as you expect. It also depends on the opponent’s performance. We didn’t play at our top level. We are aware of how tough this competition is. We wanted to go far but we know we had limitations as a country.”

Group F - Canada

Canada entered Qatar 2022 as huge underdogs - they last qualified for the World Cup in 1986 and this tournament is only the second ever time that they have played on the world stage. Despite their early exit there were some encouraging signs for the North American side and plenty for them to build on ahead of the next tournament in 2026.

Canada were unfortunate to lose their opening game against Belgium and were the dominant force throughout the match. The likes of Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David all offered explosive pace for John Herdman’s team and they were huge threats to the Belgium back line throughout the game.

Ultimately Canada were made to rue their missed opportunities - including Alphonso Davies’ first half penalty miss. Belgium secured a 1-0 win in the opener but were the second best side throughout the game.