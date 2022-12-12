Kylian Mbappe is leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals for France

The FIFA World Cup is approaching its final stages and just four teams are left battling it out for football’s most coveted prize.

Some of the best forwards on the planet have competed in the Qatar 2022 World Cup including Kylian Mbappe, Kane, Neymar and Lionel Messi. While who will win the Golden Boot is still up for grabs one thing is for certain, it will be someone new this time around.

The Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious individual prizes in world football but who is leading the race to win this year’s golden boot and which players are still in contention? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the current top scorer in the World Cup?

French striker Kylian Mbappe is currently leading the race to win the Golden Boot for the Qatar World Cup.

The PSG striker first burst onto the world scene four years ago and he played an instrumental part in helping France to their first World Cup title in 20 years.

Kylian Mbappe is currently the leading goalscorer at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Mbappe has continued to be an influential figure this time around as well and he is the tournament’s leading goalscorer with an impressive record of five goals in five games. The 23-year-old is blessed with blistering pace and has proven a nightmare for opponents to defend against throughout the tournament.

The PSG striker will be aiming to add to that record against Morocco in the World Cup semi-final.

Who are the contenders for the Golden Boot?

Kylian Mbappe currently leads the way in the race for the golden boot, but he is likely to receive strong competition from his PSG teammate Lionel Messi.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been an instrumental figure for Argentina throughout the duration of the Qatar World Cup and has scored an impressive four goals for his country in five appearances to help them to a World Cup semi-final.

Messi narrowly missed out on the golden boot in 2014 after scoring four goals and he will be hoping to add to his tally with an impressive performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Mbappe’s international teammate Oliver Giroud is also in contention for the golden boot. The former Arsenal striker has overtaken Thierry Henry as his countries all-time leading goalscorer during this tournament and has fired in four goals from four appearances, including a late winner against England in the quarter-final.

Top 10 goalscorers at the World Cup:

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 5 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 4 goals

Oliver Giroud (France) - 4 goals

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) - 3 goals

Alvaro Morata (Spain) - 3 goals

Marcus Rashford (England) - 3 goals

Enner Valencia (Ecuador) - 3 goals

Bukayo Saka (England) - 3 goals

Richarlison (Brazil) - 3 goals

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) - 3 goals

Who is favourite to win the Golden Boot?

Kylian Mbappe is the bookmakers favourite to win the golden boot ahead of his game against Morocco in the semi-final. Mbappe has proven himself in the later stages of the competition in the past and scored two in the World Cup final in 2018.

Lionel Messi of Argentina is the second favourite to win the golden boot. Messi is central to the way the South American side set up and he is likely to play an important role in the upcoming game against Croatia.

Meanwhile Oliver Giroud is the third favourite to win the golden boot. Giroud offers great aerial presence and has been in tremendous goalscoring form for Les Bleus.

The likes of Andrej Kramaric of Croatia, Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco and Antoine Grizemann of France are all viewed as clear outsiders for the golden boot.

Here are favourites to win the golden boot heading into the semi-final stage according to SkyBet. (Odds correct as of Monday 12 December)

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 1/2

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 11/4

Oliver Giroud (France) - 6/4

Julian Alvarez (Argentina) 50/1

Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) - 100/1

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) - 100/1

Antoine Griezmann (France) - 150/1

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) - 150/1

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) - 150/1