Kylian Mbappe is reportedly dating Ines Rau - the first transgender model to appear on the cover of Playboy but the footballer has also been linked to Belgian model Rose Bertram.

The Paris Saint Germain star is currently in Qatar, preparing to take on England in the quarter finals of the World Cup on Saturday 10 December.

Mbappe has already helped his team lift the World Cup trophy in 2018 and has scored five goals in the 2022 tournament so far. After scoring two goals against Poland he said: “I came here to win this World Cup.”

The famous footballer has been romantically linked with Rau since the pair were spotted on a yacht in Cannes in May. However, there are rumours that he is now dating 27-year-old Belgian model Rose Bertram.

So who is Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend? Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Kylian Mbappe dating?

Mbappe is currently romantically linked to models Rau and Bertram, however he has not publicly confirmed he is in a relationship with either. In May he was spotted with Rau at the Cannes Film Festival before the pair got together on a yacht, but he is now being linked to Bertram after allegedly meeting her in the fashion industry. In the past, Mbappe has reportedly dated French actress Emma Smet and former Miss France Alicia Aylies.

Kylian Mbappe of France during Group D match between Tunisia and France at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Who is Ines Rau?

Rau was Playboy magazine’s first openly transgender cover model and Playboy’s Playmate of the Month for November 2017.

Reported by Entertainment Tonight, in an interview for Playboy she said: “I lived a long time without saying I was transgender. I dated a lot and almost forgot. I was scared of never finding a boyfriend and being seen as weird. Then I was like, ‘You know, you should just be who you are. It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it. It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself.’”

She added: “When I was doing this shoot, I was thinking of all those hard days in my childhood. And now everything happening gives me so much joy and happiness. I thought, ‘Am I really going to be a Playmate -- me?’ It’s the most beautiful compliment I’ve ever received. It’s like getting a giant bouquet of roses.”

Who is Rose Bertram?

The 27-year-old is reported to have met Mbappe in Paris in the fashion industry. Bertram was born in Belgium, with her father being from the country and her mother from Cape Verde. She started modelling at the age of 13 and has represented brands including L’Oreal and H&M. She has over 800,000 followers on Instagram, with one of them being Mbappe.

Bertram has previously dated Paris Saint Germain footballer Gregory Van Der Wiel. The couple were together for eight years and they share two children together.

Rose Bertram attends the Monot Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

