Lionel Messi was the bookmakers favourite to win the Golden Boot going into the final

Over the years, the World Cup has been the stage for some of the best attacking players in the world and several of football’s most distinguished names have had the honour of being the tournament’s Golden Boot winner. Past winners include Eusebio, Gary Lineker, Ronaldo, Miroslav Klose and most recently Harry Kane.

Some of the best forwards on the planet have competed in the Qatar 2022 World Cup including Kylian Mbappe, Kane, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious individual prizes in world football but who won the race to win this year’s Golden Boot? Here is everything you need to know.

Who was the top scorer in the World Cup?

French striker Kylian Mbappe and Argentina star Messi were both locked level in the race to win the Golden Boot for the Qatar World Cup with five goals each heading into the final.

Mbappe first burst onto the world scene as a teenager four years ago and he played an instrumental part in helping France to their first World Cup title in 20 years with four goals across the 2018 tournament.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final, to become the first person to do so since Sir Geoff Hurst. This also secured him the Golden Boot with eight goals from seven matches.

This came as small consolation for losing out on penalties to Argentina after a thrilling3-3 draw.

Messi narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot in 2014 after scoring four goals and he will be hoping to add to his tally with an impressive performance against France in the World Cup final.

Who were the top scorers at the World Cup?

Mbappe’s international teammate Oliver Giroud was also in contention for the Golden Boot. The former Arsenal striker overtook Thierry Henry as his country’s all-time leading goalscorer during the tournament and fired in four goals from six appearances, including a late winner against England in the quarter-final.

Messi’s international teammate Julian Alvarez staked a late claim for the Golden Boot. The Manchester City starter failed to start any of the opening two games for Argentina but established himself as a first team regular in the knockout stages. The 22-year-old has been the breakout star of the tournament and has fired in four goals from six appearances, including a double in the semi-final against Croatia.

Top 10 goalscorers at the World Cup 2022: