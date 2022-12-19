Argentina lifted the World Cup for the first time since 1986 - but it wasn’t the only trophy their goalkeeper got his hands on

The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw across 120 minutes, in a game which pitted Lionel Messi of Argentina against his Paris Saint Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe of France.

Both players had a profound impact on the game - Messi added to his goal tally by scoring twice for Argentina, whereas Kylian Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a World Cup final hat-trick.

However by the end of the penalty shootout there was another name on everyone’s lips - Emiliano Martinez. The Argentina shot-stopper played a decisive role in the shootout. He denied a Kingsley Coman penalty before ramping up the mind games to unsettle Aurelin Tchoumameni who put his penalty wide.

Here we take a look at some of Martinez’s most crucial moments across the tournament and how he celebrated his award.

Who won the Golden Glove 2022?

Emiliano Martinez became the first Argentinian goalkeeper to win the World Cup Golden Glove since Ubaldo Fillol in 1978.

The Aston Villa star beat off competition from Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, French veteran Hugo Lloris and Croatia’s shootout hero Dominik Livakovic.

Martinez is the first Aston Villa player to ever appear in a World Cup final and he produced an heroic performance on football’s biggest stage.

How did Emiliano Martinez celebrate his award?

Emiliano Martinez was given the Golden Glove award just moments after Argentina’s dramatic penalty shootout win over France.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper celebrated by putting the trophy - which is shaped like a hand - close to his groin. The celebration is unlikely to have gone down well with Qatar officials and the BBC commentators at the time said: “No, don’t do that, Emi. Don’t do that.”

Martinez attracted controversy after celebrating his World Cup Golden Glove award. (Getty Images)

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was emotional after the victory and was seen crying tears of joy by the time the trophy ceremony came around.

How Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove

Emiliano Martinez has enjoyed a meteoric rise to football stardom over the last two years.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper came through the Arsenal academy in 2012 and was largely seen as an understudy to a number of goalkeepers in that time including Peter Cech, Wojchiech Szcesny and Bernd Leno.

Martinez enjoyed loan spells at the likes of Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves and Reading but never looked likely to establish himself as first choice goalkeeper in North London.

However, that all changed in June 2020 as the Premier League played out Project Restart. First choice goalkeeper at the time Leno picked up a long term injury after colliding with Brighton’s Neal Maupay - paving the way for a first team run for Martinez.

Martinez grabbed the opportunity with both hands and helped Arsenal to an FA Cup triumph before moving on for first team opportunities with Aston Villa.

Since joining Aston Villa, Martinez has been a regular fixture in the lineup and he has established himself as the undisputed first choice goalkeeper at Argentina since making his debut in 2021.

World Cup 2022

Prior to the tournament in Qatar - Martinez had helped his country to a first Copa America trophy since 1991 and a 36-game unbeaten streak.

However, that streak ended in the first game of the 2022 World Cup and Argentina fell to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener.

Pressure was mounting on Argentina to even progress from the group stage and Martinez helped his side to two consecutive clean sheets and 2-0 victories to secure top spot.

Argentina faced Australia in the round of 16 and looked to be cruising after taking a 2-0 lead in the first hour of the game. However, the South American side were forced to fight off a late Australian comeback and Martinez made a crucial last gasp save to deny teenage striker Gurang Kuol in the closing moments of the game.

In the quarter-final Argentina again needed a Martinez rescue act as they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Netherlands. The 30-year-old proved to be the difference in the shootout and he pulled off impressive saves to deny Virgil Van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot.

Argentina faced little problem in the semi-final and Martinez kept his third clean sheet during a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Croatia.

Martinez was called into action a great deal more in the final during a thrilling 3-3 draw with France across 120 minutes. The most crucial save came in the final moments of extra-time as Argentina’s number one pulled off one of the saves of the tournament to deny Randal Kolo Muani who was clean through on goal.

Argentina kept their cool from the spot in the final and became only the second team to win the World Cup after losing their opening game. Whilst also becoming only the third team to win the World Cup final on penalties.

Martinez again proved to be the hero from the spot - producing a fine save to deny Kingsley Coman’s penalty whilst also playing a key role in distracting Real Madrid youngster Aurelin Tchoumameni who put his penalty wide.

World Cup golden glove winners

Martinez’s heroics for Argentina have seen him join a distinguished list of goalkeepers to have received the Golden Glove award.

Here are the last five goalkeepers to win the Golden Glove

