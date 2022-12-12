England were knocked out in the quarter-final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to France

Speaking about his future Southgate said: “These tournaments take a lot out of you, and I need time to reflect. We’ve done that after every tournament and that’s the right thing to do.”

Advertisement

Southgate has come closer to winning a trophy than any other England manager during his six years in charge. England reached the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia 2018 and narrowly missed out on Euro 2020 glory by losing in the final on penalties to Italy.

This year England scored a record breaking 13 goals, surpassing the record which was previously set by Southgate’s team in 2018. They also kept an impressive three clean sheets from their five World Cup games before falling short in the quarter-final.

Advertisement

However, despite strong showings in recent tournaments, the 52-year-old remains a polarising figure for many England fans and a number of supporters have questioned his tactical decisions during his tenure. This scepticism escalated in the build up to Qatar 2022 after a series of lacklustre performances in the UEFA Nations League - most notably a crushing 4-0 defeat at home to Hungary.

Southgate is currently under contract as Three Lions boss until 2024. However, the former Middlesbrough boss admitted before the tournament that he will ultimately be judged by what happens at Qatar.

Advertisement

Southgate said in the build up to the tournament: “Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five year contracts and you accept that; if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways.”

Some sections of the England fan base have called for a change ahead of Euro 2024. But who are the bookmakers tipping to succeed Southgate as England boss?

Mauricio Pochettino is currently the bookmakers favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate. (Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Who are the favourites to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager?

Mauricio Pochettino - 6/1

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the bookmakers to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager. Pochettino has been out of work since leaving French giants PSG in the summer.

The 50-year-old has enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League. In his first full season with Southampton in 2013/14 he led the club to their highest league finish in 10 years, whilst also recording their highest ever Premier League points tally at the time.

The Argentinian manager left the Saints to join Tottenham in 2014 and in his second season with the club he finished 3rd - the club’s highest ever Premier League finish at the time.

The following season Tottenham went one better and finished 2nd to Chelsea in a hotly contested title race. Tottenham went on to finish in the top four in both of the following two seasons and in 2019 they reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history.

Advertisement

Pochettino was sacked from Tottenham after a poor start to the Premier League season in 2019/2020. The Argentine coach won the league during his first full season at PSG in 2021/22 but parted ways with the club at the end of the campaign.

The potential appointment of Pochettino would spark a reunion with Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and James Ward Prowse who have all enjoyed strong periods of form under his management.

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel - 5/1

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked from Chelsea earlier this season after a slow start and was replaced by former Brighton manager Graham Potter.

The German manager began his career with FC Augsburg and Mainz 05 before replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager of Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

The 49-year-old spent two seasons with Borussia Dortmund - finishing as 2nd on both occasions. Tuchel guided Dortmund to a DFB-Pokal triumph in 2016/2017.

Advertisement

Tuchel joined French giants PSG in 2018 and steered the team to a league title in both of his first two seasons with the club. The German manager also guided PSG to the Champions League final for the first time in their history in 2020 but narrowly missed out on European glory after a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. Tuchel was sacked mid-way through the 2020/2021 season after failing to keep up with pace setters Lille in the league title race.

Tuchel returned to management a month later with Chelsea and inherited a team that were low on confidence after a slow start to the season under Frank Lampard. The German coach quickly turned Chelsea’s fortunes around and won the Champions League within six months of his arrival.

Advertisement

Chelsea finished 3rd the following season and were runners-up in both the League Cup and FA Cup final - losing out on penalties to Liverpool on both occasions.

Brendan Rodgers: 8/1

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could emerge as a contender for the England job.

The 49-year-old made a name for himself at Swansea City and his team became synonymous for playing an attractive brand of football and a possession based style of play. In 2011 he won promotion into the Premier League with Swansea via the play-offs and secured top-football for the first time since 1983.

Advertisement

The Swans finished 11th in their first season back in the Premier League and their impressive brand of football attracted the attention of English giants Liverpool who appointed Rodgers as manager in 2012.

Rodgers spent three years on Merseyside as manager of Liverpool but failed to win a trophy during his time at the club. His most memorable season at the club came in 2012/13 where they narrowly missed out on the league title as runners-up.

Advertisement

The Northern Irish manager endured a difficult final season at Liverpool which saw him get sacked at the end of 2013/14 campaign.

Rodgers bounced back during a remarkable spell with Celtic which saw him win every domestic trophy available: including two SPL titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups. His

exceptional spell in Glasgow led to a Premier League return and he joined Leicester City mid-way through the 2018/19 campaign.

Since joining Leicester, Rodgers has enjoyed great success - in his first two full seasons with the club he finished 5th and secured European football. Rodgers also guided the Foxes to their first ever FA Cup victory in 2021.

Advertisement

Brendan Rodgers guided Leicester City to FA Cup glory. (Getty Images)

Eddie Howe: 10/1

Advertisement

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is viewed as the most likely Englishman to succeed Gareth Southgate.

Howe retired from football early due to an injury and became manager of a struggling Bournemouth side at the age of 31. At the time The Cherries were in deep financial trouble and they began the 2008/09 season with a 17 point deduction.

Despite the constraints on the club at the time, Howe successfully steered Bournemouth to safety and won promotion to League One the following year as runners-up.

Howe had a brief spell as manager of Burnley from 2011 until 2012 but returned to Bournemouth due to family reasons despite the club being a division lower than Burnley at the time.

Advertisement

Howe enjoyed incredible success at Bournemouth during his second spell at the club and helped the club climb from League 1 into the promised land of the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history. The Cherries continued to be an underdog story in the Premier League and they remained in the top flight for five seasons on a limited budget.

The 45-year-old stepped down from his role as Bournemouth boss after relegation in 2020 but returned to management a year later to lead Newcastle United under their new Saudi ownership.

Advertisement

Howe inherited a Newcastle team rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after a dismal start to the 2021/22 season under Steve Bruce. At the time The Magpies had failed to win any of their opening 14 games. Howe earned Newcastle his first win on the 15th game of the season and steered the club to safety in convincing fashion with an 11th place finish at the end of the season. In doing so Newcastle became the first club in history to survive in the Premier League after failing to win any of their opening 14 games.

Newcastle have proven to be one of the feel good stories in Eddie Howe’s first full season in charge and The Magpies currently sit third in the Premier League table having lost just one of their opening fifteen games. To put that into context Newcastle have three times as many points as they did this time last season.

Graham Potter: 12/1

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been described as a suitable replacement for Gareth Southgate by many football fans.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old has taken an unorthodox path to the top over the course of his managerial career. Potter first made a name for himself in Sweden with Ostersunds FK and he guided the club from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the top flight within his first five years with the club. It was the first time in their history they had ever played in the top flight.

Advertisement

Ostersund won the Swedish Cup in 2017 and earnt a place in the Europa League group stage for the first time. During Potter’s time in Sweden the club earnt plaudits for their possession based football and he guided the Swedish side through the group stage before losing 4-2 to Arsenal on aggregate. Despite their defeat Ostersund impressed in the home leg and earnt shock 2-1 win over The Gunners.

Potter arrived in English football in 2018 and inherited newly relegated Championship club Swansea City. Potter finished 10th in his first season with Swansea but impressed in his debut English season.

Potter’s promising campaign at Swansea earned him a Premier League move to join Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls avoided relegation in both of Potter’s first two seasons and then recorded an impressive top half finish in 2021/22 for the first time in their history.

Potter enjoyed a strong start to the season with Brighton but agreed to join Chelsea midway through the campaign to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Advertisement

Who else has been linked with the England job?

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been linked with a move to become England manager. Last season, Cooper guided Forest to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old has worked with a number of England’s players at youth level and guided the under 17’s to World Cup glory in 2017.

Former England footballers Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney have also been linked with the role.