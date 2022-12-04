What do we know about England manager Gareth Southgate?

All eyes are on Qatar as England look to continue their progress at the World Cup Finals.

The Three Lions were in solid form during the group stages as wins over Wales and Iran, coupled with an awkward performance in a goalless draw with the United States, helped them progress into the knockout stages for the third consecutive tournament.

That set up Sunday night’s first knockout round meeting with Senegal, with a quarter-final clash with a Kylian Mbappe-inspired France the prize for the victors. A win would see Gareth Southgate continue his impressive record in major tournaments since he was appointed as manager of the England senior men’s side.

But what do we know of the England manager?

Who did Gareth Southgate play for during his playing career?

After being released by Southampton at the age of 13, Southgate joined Crystal Palace and broke into the first-team on a regular basis during the 1991/92 season. Despite his relatively young age, he was named as Eagles captain and was integral in their First Division (now the Championship) title in in 1994.

He joined Aston Villa in a £2.5m deal following Palace’s relegation from the Premier League after a one-season stay in the top tier. After lifting the Coca Cola Cup in his first season at Villa Park, Southgate went on to represent the club in the UEFA Cup and was part of the side beaten by Chelsea in the 2000 FA Cup Final.

Southgate ended his playing career with a six-year stay at Middlesbrough after joining the North East club in a £6.5m deal in July 2001. Named as captain a year later, Southgate led the Boro to their one and only major trophy when they beat Bolton Wanderers in the Carling Cup Final in 2004. His final appearance came in Boro’s UEFA Cup Final defeat against Sevilla in May 2006.

Who has Gareth Southgate managed before England?

Southgate was the surprise choice to replace Steve McClaren after the Middlesbrough manager was named as successor to England boss Sven Goran Eriksson in the summer of 2006. After conducting something of an overhaul of the Boro squad, Southgate’s side ended his first season in charge just below mid-table in the Premier League.

His second season produced a similar outcome and his third year at the Riverside Stadium ended in relegation as Boro’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham United on the final day of the season condemned them to a return to the Championship. Southgate remained with the club until October of the same year when he was sacked by Boro, despite the club sitting within one point of the top of the Championship leaders.

How long has Gareth Southgate been England manager?

After a three-year stint as men’s Under-21s manager, Southgate took caretaker charge of the England senior side following Sam Allardyce’s short-lived reign. After claiming wins over Malta and Scotland, as well as draws with Spain and Slovenia, Southgate was appointed as permanent manager when he penned a four-year deal in November 2016.

What has he achieved as England manager?

Gareth Southgate is aiming for glory in the Qatar World Cup. (Getty Images)

Statistically, Southgate is England’s most successful manager at major tournaments when it comes to matches won. Obviously he is unable to match Sir Alf Ramsey’s World Cup win in 1966 or Sarina Wingman’s Euro 2022 win with England’s women’s side, but he has won more matches than any other England manager. He has also led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, the Euro 2020 final and the semi-finals of the Nations League.

How much does Gareth Southgate earn and what is his estimated worth?