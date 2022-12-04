Brazil handed a boost as Neymar is set to return

World Cup favourites Brazil will return to action with a round of 16 game against South Korea.

The South American giants began the tournament in great form and recorded victories over both Serbia and Switzerland in their opening two games. Brazil had little problem with their European opponents and secured their place in the round of 16 with a game to spare, whilst also becoming the first side since France in 1998 to not concede a single shot on target in the first two matches.

Brazil manager Tite made a number of changes for the final group game and fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Cameroon. Despite the defeat the five-times champions still secured top spot in the group and remain the bookmakers favourites to secure a record breaking sixth World Cup title.

South Korea will enter the game as clear underdogs and are competing in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2010. They began the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and a 3-2 defeat to Ghana.

The odds were firmly stacked against South Korea as they entered their final group game against Portugal. However, Paulo Bento’s side fought hard and came from behind to earn a dramatic 2-1 victory against the Euro 2016 winners.

South Korea are spearheaded by Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min and he is likely to be their main threat going forward in the round of 16 fixture.

The Qatar World Cup has produced plenty of drama and shocks in the group stage with European heavyweights such as Germany and Belgium crashing out in the group stage. But when is Brazil vs South Korea and can we expect to see another shock in the round of 16 game?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Brazil vs South Korea?

Brazil’s round of 16 clash against South Korea will take place on Monday 5 December at 7pm. It will be the first ever meeting between the two nations at the World Cup.

Brazil last faced South Korea in June and recorded a comprehensive 5-1 victory in an international friendly.

What time is Brazil vs South Korea?

Build up to the game between Brazil and South Korea will begin at 6:15pm (UK Time) and the last 16 game will get underway at 7pm.

Brazil have successfully progressed to the quarter-final stage of every World Cup since 1990 and will be aiming to continue that pattern in this game.

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea

Brazil’s round of 16 match with South Korea will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK. You can also stream all of the action through ITVX which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

Neymar Jr wearing the politicised yellow jersey for Brazil

Team news for Brazil vs South Korea

Brazil are set to be boosted by the return of star striker Neymar. The 30-year-old forward missed Brazil’s last two group games after sustaining an injury in their opening match against Serbia.

Brazil manager Tite also confirmed that Neymar will play if he trains well. Tite said: “Neymar will train today in the afternoon and if he trains well he will play.”

The PSG strikers return will be vital to Brazil’s World Cup hopes - particularly after the news of Gabriel Jesus’s injury. Neymar has an incredible record at international level with 75 goals in 122 games - he is just two short of the all time record of 77 goals which is held by Brazilian icon Pele.

What to expect from Brazil vs South Korea

Brazil are the overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Cup and are blessed with a star studded team across each area of the pitch featuring the likes of Neymar, Thiago Silva and Richarlison.

Despite progressing from the group stage as leaders - Brazil are yet to find their best form in the World Cup and coach Tite will be hoping that the return of Neymar can inspire his team back to their best form.