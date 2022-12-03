Pele is regarded as one of Brazil’s greatest ever players

Football icon Pele is receiving palliative care after chemotherapy for colon cancer stopped having the expected results.

Concerns were raised when ESPN Brazil reported that the football icon had been admitted to Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital with “general swelling”.

Advertisement

The 82-year-old is regarded as one of most talented footballers of all time and is a legend of Brazilian football. Over the course of his illustrious career the forward scored an incredible 77 goals for his country in 92 appearances. He won three World Cups with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, the only player to have achieved such a feat.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment on a regular basis. Following the news of Pele’s latest health concerns a building in Qatar was lit up with his image with the words “Get Well Soon”.

Advertisement

But has it been said about Pele’s condition and why was he taken ill?

Why was Pele taken to hospital?

Advertisement

ESPN Brazil reported that Pele was sent to hospital after having cardiac issues and stated that there were concerns that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the desired effect.

His daughter Kely Nascimento stated at the time of his admission that it was not a dire prediction. She said: “There is no emergency or new dire prediction. He is in the hospital receiving regulating medication.”

However, it appears his condition has deteriorated and Folha De S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy has been suspended. They also report that Pele is being treated for issues such as pain and shortness of breath.

What has Pele said?

Advertisement

Pele shared a post on his Instagram page thanking football fans around the world for wishing him well and for sending him kind messages.

The 82-year-old posted a picture of a building in Qatar which was lit up with his image. Pele wrote the caption: “Always nice to get positive messages like this, thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to all who send me good vibes.”

Advertisement

Who is Pele?

Pele is a former Brazilian footballer who played as a striker for Santos, New York Cosmos and the Brazilian national team. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of football.

Pele burst on the scene at the age of 15 whilst playing in the Brazilian league for Santos and became a full Brazil international at the age of 16 years and nine months. He scored on his debut in that game and remains Brazil’s all time leading goalscorer.

Advertisement

Pele competed in his first World Cup in 1958 and played a defining role in helping Brazil to their first ever World Cup victory. During the tournament - Pele became the youngest ever player to score in a World Cup against Wales at 17 years and 239 days. Later in that same tournament he became the youngest ever player to score a hat-trick and the youngest footballer to score in a World Cup final.

The Brazil forward enjoyed a distinguished international career and he continued to play a pivotal role for his national team for the next 13 years. Pele won a further two World Cups in 1962 and 1970 and became his country’s all time leading goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 appearances.