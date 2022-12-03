A number of players have been seen wearing the face masks including South Korea star Son Heung-Min

Players such as Son Heung-Min of South Korea, Thomas Meunier of Belgium, Josko Gvardiol of Croatia and Ellyes Skhiri of Tunisia have all been seen sporting face masks over the course of the tournament so far. Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was also spotted wearing one of the protective face masks after sustaining an injury against England in the tournament opener.

The black masks have featured in several games throughout the tournament, but they are far from a fashion statement. So why do football players wear face masks and why are so many World Cup stars wearing them?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why do football players wear face masks?

Face masks are used to protect players who have recently had a facial injury. The masks are made up of materials such as polycarbonate and are hi-tech protective devices.

The masks allow players to play on after a face injury and reduce the risk of sustaining further damage. Many of the masks are 3D printed to ensure that they fit a scan of the contours of a footballers face to produce maximum protection.

What have players said about the protective masks?

Tottenham star Son Heung-Min is a highly influential player for South Korea and is regarded as his country’s main hope of succeeding in Qatar.

Prior to the tournament the South Korean forward sustained an injury whilst playing for Tottenham Hotspur in a Champions League match against Marseille. Son had a head-on collision with former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba’s shoulder and fractured his eye socket. At the time he was viewed as a doubt for the World Cup and it was the polycarbonate made 3D mask which allowed him to represent his country at the tournament in Qatar.

Son has played every game of the World Cup with the face mask and provided the all important assist for his side during a dramatic 2-1 victory over Portugal in the final group game. The win secured South Korea a place in the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since 2010.

