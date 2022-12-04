England are aiming to reach the quarter-final of the World Cup with a victory over Senegal

The victory confirmed England’s place in the knockout stages of the tournament as group leaders. Gareth Southgate’s side scored an impressive nine goals in the opening three games - it is England’s most prolific group stage campaign to date.

Advertisement

Senegal are the reigning African champions and are expected to be England’s biggest test in the tournament so far. The West African side have a number of talented players at their disposal including Chelsea duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, while in attack they also have talented Watford striker Ismaila Sarr.

Advertisement

Southgate made four changes to his team for the game against Wales and was rewarded with goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden last time out. It not only helped England to run out comfortable winners but also gave a number of squad members valuable game time.

The excellent performance by England will leave the 52-year-old with a number of selection dilemmas heading into the game against Senegal with the likes of Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Bukaya Saka, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling all vying for a place in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

England have an abundance of talent and depth at their disposal heading into the round of 16 tie but can we expect to see more changes in the next game?

Do England have any injuries heading into the game against Senegal?

David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed that England have a fully fit squad heading into the last 16 game against Senegal. All 25 of England squad members took part in the final training session.

The only England player missing from the 26 man squad was Ben White who has been withdrawn from the team for personal reasons.

Advertisement

Who should England start against Senegal?

Gareth Southgate’s side are viewed as one of the main contenders for World Cup glory in Qatar and will enter the game against Senegal as clear favourites for the victory.

Advertisement

If England do progress to the quarter-finals then they are likely to face either France or Poland in the next round.

In previous tournaments Southgate has opted for a 5-2-3 formation in the knockout stages and it remains to be seen whether he will revert back to that system later in the competition. So far England have enjoyed great success with the 4-3-3 system and it is expected that Southgate will continue to use that this time around.

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has featured in all three of the group games for England and has established himself as the clear first choice goalkeeper under manager Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement

Pickford has excellent distribution and has fitted in well to England’s system under Southgate’s time in the dugout. The 28-year-old is likely to remain in goal.

Right Back: Kieran Trippier

Advertisement

Kieran Trippier started both of England’s opening two group games but was replaced by Kyle Walker last time out against Wales.

The 32-year-old has been an integral part of a high flying Newcastle team throughout the season and offers a key threat going forward - particularly from set pieces. So far this season he has provided four assists for Newcastle and has been amongst the most creative players in the Premier League this season.

Although Walker did well in his last game against Wales, it still appears likely that Trippier will return to the starting lineup.

In the build up to the match against Senegal, Gary Lineker claimed it would be advisory to save Walker for a potential clash with France and the 62-year-old suggested he would be the only player capable of coping with the pace of Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

Centre back: Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire struggled for first team football heading into the tournament and many experts claimed he would be a risk due to his poor start to the campaign. However, the 29-year-old defender appears to have put those doubts to bed and has started all three of England’s games during their group stage campaign.

Advertisement

The Yorkshire born defender has been a key figure for Southgate over the last few tournaments and was selected in the team of the tournament in Euro 2020.

Centre back: John Stones

John Stones has been a regular for the Three Lions throughout Southgates time in charge and has continued that trend in Qatar.

Stones has started alongside Maguire in 14 of England’s 17 tournament games under Southgate and has been a key figure in the team. He has excellent ability to play the ball out from the back and his composure on the ball has helped England to dominate possession in all three of their games so far this tournament.

Advertisement

Left back: Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is another Manchester United player who raised his standards when representing the Three Lions. Shaw had a poor start to the season under Erik Ten Hag but remains a consistent figure for Gareth Southgate’s England team.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has been consistent in all three of England’s group games and looks likely to keep his place in the team.

Centre midfield: Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham was tipped by many football experts to be one of the breakout stars in Qatar 2022 and so far he has largely lived up to expectations.

The 19-year-old got England’s campaign up and running with the opening goal against Iran and enjoyed another dominant display in the midfield against Wales last time out. It appears likely that he will retain his place in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Centre midfielder: Declan Rice

West Ham star Declan Rice is playing in his first World Cup alongside Jude Bellingham and looks very comfortable representing the Three Lions on the world stage.

Advertisement

Rice was excellent for England in their run to the final in Euro 2020 and has continued to show his class throughout the tournament in Qatar so far. The 23-year-old has been one of the first names on the team sheet throughout Southgate’s time in charge and it is expected that he will add to his 37 caps against Senegal.

Centre midfield: Phil Foden

Phil Foden is one of the most talented young footballers on the planet and showed that against Wales by scoring in a three goal victory.

The Manchester City playmaker played on both the left and right wing against Wales but is more than capable of playing in the middle of the park as he has proven for several years under Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

England are likely to need an extra creative spark in midfield to break down a strong Senegal defence - so far in the tournament Mason Mount has struggled to find form and while Jordan Henderson impressed against Wales, England should have sufficient protection through Rice and Bellingham.

Foden told Kelly Somers that his preferred role is in the middle of the park so it will be interesting to see where Southgate deploys him.

Advertisement

Right winger: Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka was England’s star man against Iran in the opener and scored an impressive two goals as the Southgate’s side cruised to victory.

However, he struggled to replicate that same excitement against the USA and was dropped for the final group game against Wales.

Despite a weak showing against USA - Saka remains one of best creative players in the team and his pace could be a key asset for England going forward. Saka has been in great form for Arsenal over the course of the season - scoring four goals and providing an impressive seven assists.

Advertisement

The Arsenal winger is likely to return to the line-up ahead of the game against Senegal, according to Sky Sports news reporter Melissa Reddy.

Striker: Harry Kane

Advertisement

England’s talisman Harry Kane is yet to get on the scoresheet in Qatar but remains one of the best finishers in world football. Over the last few years for both Tottenham and England he has proven himself as one of the best strikers around.

Kane offers a key threat for England in front of goal and is also one of the best in the game at bringing other people into the game through his hold up play and long range passing, which in turn will allow the wingers to thrive.

Left winger: Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has rejuvenated his form for both Manchester United and England this season and was a stand out performer against Wales last time out.

Advertisement