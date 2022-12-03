TFL works could cause travel chaos for fans travelling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will take place in just a few hours time.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will hold the third clash between the heavyweights. The boxers first met in the ring in 2011 and then again in 2014 with Fury winning both of the previous bouts.

It has been the usual rollercoaster ride for Fury since he knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 spectators at Wembley in April with a retirement u-turn followed by potential fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua collapsing, which led to veteran Chisora stepping up. This week marked the seven-year anniversary of Fury’s stunning success over Wladimir Klitschko that made him the world heavyweight champion, but also sent him down a dark hole that resulted in a mental health breakdown before one of sport’s great comeback journeys was completed.

Friday’s weigh-in at the Business Design Centre in Islington passed by without drama with Fury set to be heavier than his battle with Whyte in April. The WBC champion came in 19st and 2lbs with Chisora weighing 18st and 6lb on the scales.

If you are travelling to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the fight, here is all you need to know:

What time do the doors open at Tottenham Stadium?

The doors at Spurs Stadium will open at 5pm on Saturday. Crowds will be allowed to enter the venue just quarter of an hour before the undercard begins at 5.15pm.

Fury vs Chisora is scheduled to begin at 9.30pm and the event will end at 10.30pm. It will follow the undercard fights.

Tyson Fury will release a cover of Sweet Caroline (Getty Images)

Is there food and drinks at the stadium?

On its website, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium explains: “Our 60 food and drink outlets serve a wide range of delicious food. We are taking our inspiration from London’s vibrant street food market scene and provide a range of diverse menus along with traditional fan favourites.

“You are welcome to take your food and drink to your seat to eat and enjoy.”

Can you bring your own food and drink?

Fans are advised not to bring their own food into the stadium due to issues of provenance, safety and rubbish generated. Discretion will be shown by stewards, however, in relation to snacks, in particular children’s snacks. We appreciate this is not a clear-cut policy but allowing discretion means we can be more flexible in your interests. Kids Meal Deals are available.

Drinks of any kind, including water, may not be brought into the stadium in line with all safety advice that relates to major events. This also applies to empty bottles with lids that can be filled and thrown.

When is last orders?

The last orders at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Fury vs Chisora fight will be at 9pm. It is half an hour before the fight begins.

What are the age limits?

On its website, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium explains: “No Under 14’s will be allowed on the pitch. Under 14’s will be allowed in the stands only with an accompanying adult aged 18+.”

How to get to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Due to planned major track works by TfL, White Hart Lane station and the London Overground line it is served by will be closed on the day of the Fury vs Chisora. The stadium is still highly accessible by public transport with a range of alternative options available.

There are numerous TfL buses, cycling and walking routes are all clearly signposted, as are coach parks. Stewards will also be on hand to answer any questions. Return coach travel is available from locations around the country from Big Green Coach and National Express.

Driving is not advised. A large Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) is in operation and the roads surrounding the stadium will be closed before, during and after the event.

Enhanced traffic management measures and parking controls will operate around the stadium until 11.30pm. There are a range of transport options available, so planning your journey in advance is advised.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s website warns:”Fans are strongly advised to plan their journey home using the information provided on these pages and to have a secondary option if their first option is not possible. If the fight lasts 12 rounds, those that have long distances to travel via public transport may experience challenges with their journey and should plan their departure from the stadium accordingly.