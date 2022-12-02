Everything you need to know ahead of boxing match between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury is set for his third meeting with Derek Chisora this weekend as he looks to defend his WBC heavyweight world title. The 34-year-old has held the belt since his second of three fights with Deontay Wilder.

Fury’s rivalry with Wilder was one of the sport’s most historic trilogies, with American unable to reclaim his throne in their third meeting last year. After a TKO victory over Dillian Whyte in April, Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua both looked likely to set up another incredible bout, however Fury will instead take to the ring with a more familiar face.

The pair first met in 2011 at Wembley Arena where Chisora suffered his first defeat of his professional boxing career via unanimous decision. The Zimbabwe-born boxer was then unable to take his revenge three years later when Fury claimed his European and WBO international titles with a win by corner retirement in the tenth round. Chisora will be eyeing redemption in the English capital this week, though Fury - who only announced his ‘retirement’ from boxing four months ago - is a clear favourite to retain his crown.

Fury had suffered back-to-back defeats prior to his second win over Chisora and has remained unbeaten eversince, claiming victories over the likes of Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko to back up his claim as one of the best heavyweights the world has ever seen. There has been plenty of criticism aimed at Fury’s decision to fight Chisora, with his fellow Brit failing to beat the likes of Joseph Parker and Oleksandr Usyk in recent years - taking only one win from his last four fights.

Here is everything you need to know as Tyson Fury prepares to return to the ring once again...

When is Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora?

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will meet for the third time on Saturday night (December 3). As the fight is taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there is a curfew by which the show must be finished so the boxers are set to take to the ring earlier than usual.

Fury and Chisora’s ring walks are planned for around 9:15pm GMT, with the fight itself getting underway at 9:35pm. This is roughly an hour earlier than the standard UK start time usually occuring between 10:30pm and 11pm.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. BT TV customers can access the PPV on their TV - which will cost £26.95 in the UK and will be shown on channel 494. Sky customers can also purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490. Those who don’t have a BT or Sky membership can also visit the BT Sport Box Office website to purchase the event and keep up with the live action via the website or the BT Sport Box Office app.

Who is on the undercard?

• Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora - WBC heavyweight title

• Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena - WBC ‘regular’ heavyweight title

• Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk

• Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky

• Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti

• Royson Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez

• Hosea Burton vs TBA

Are tickets still available?