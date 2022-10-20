Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will fight on 3 December at Tottenham Hotspur stadiuum

The Gypsy King will once again be back in the boxing room despite announcing he was set to retire on several occasions. Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium back in April and it has now been confirmed that he will once again fight on home soil as he takes on ‘Del Boy’, Derek Chisora.

Fury had called out Anthony Joshua on Twitter after it was revealed Oleksandr Usyk would be taking some time away from the sport but it seems negotiations broke down relatively quickly and Fury continued to search for his next opponent. It was then revealed he would fight Derek Chisora in what will be their third meet but Chisora denied having any knowledge of the potential bout. However, in the latest twist of the tale, it is now confirmed that the WBC Heavyweight champion will defend his title against ‘Del Boy’ later this winter.

Fury won the two previous fights against Chisora with their last meet coming in 2014. They first met in 2011 with Fury ending Chisora’s unbeaten streak.

Here is all the latest news on Fury’s upcoming bout against Derek Chisora...

When will Fury vs Chisora III take place?

The fight has been confirmed to take place on 3 December 2022 and will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. This will be the second boxing event to take place at the £1bn stadium after the 62,850-seater arena hosted Anthony Joshua’s first defeat to Usyk in September 2021. Booking the Spurs’ ground means the fight will take place outdoors in potentially freezing conditions. The ring would be under cover but fans seated on the pitch could well be open to all the elements.

Fury was the first person to beat Derek Chisora back in 2011

Fury previously had the Cardiff stadium booked for 3 December when he thought he would be fighting Anthony Joshua in what would have been one of the biggest fights in British boxing history. However, since this has fallen through, Fury has had to settle for Chisora after he became short of options.

What has been said?

Queensbury Promotions boss Frank Warren has said: “I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London. Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand his fights from sites across the world.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora. Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.

How to buy tickets for the fight

Fans who wish to purchase tickets for the fight have been encourage to sign-up for Ticket Alerts at frankwarren.com and will then receive a direct ticket link on Friday. Tickets for the bout will go onsale at midday on Friday 21 October 2022.

