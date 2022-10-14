Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder is set to fight for the first time in over a year.

Despite looking set to retire from boxing after his second consecutive defeat to Tyson Fury in October 2021, Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend.

The two losses were the first in his professional career and he will be desperate to redeem himself as he faces Robert Helenius. After Wilder’s return was confirmed, he said: “It’s been a long journey for me.

“Once I got my statue in my hometown and saw so many people arrive and celebrate with me and my family, to see all the emotions, grown men crying in front of their children and saying he is a real true king, made me feel like my job is not done. So, here I am once again, looking forward to returning to the ring.”

‘The Nordic Nightmare’ put himself on the map with his back-to-back stoppage wins over previously unbeaten Adam Kownacki, with the second victory featuring on the Fury-Wilder 3 undercard. Ahead of the bout, Helenius said: “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and I’m going to be ready.

“I’m going to produce an even bigger upset than I did with Kownacki. I’m going for the belt, so this is a fight to prepare me to achieve that goal. I can only become the best heavyweight in the world by beating the best and that’s what I intend to do on Oct. 15.’’

Another defeat for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ could see him hang up his boxing gloves for good. Here is everything you need to know about the fight...

When is Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius?

Deontay Wilder is set to make a dramatic return this Saturday (October 15) - taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The venue holds a capacity of 16,000 fans for boxing, wrestling and MMA.

Wilder has had four fights in the arena including knockout wins over Dominic Breazeale, Bermane Stiverne and Artur Szpilka. It also previously hosted UFC 233: Khabib vs Iaquinta in 2018.

What time is the main event?

The main card is set to get underway at 9m local time (2am BST) with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12am local time (5am GMT). However, these timings are likely to change depending on how long each fight lasts.

Who is on the undercard?

There are only eight different boxers set to take to the ring this weekend - including the main event clash between Wilder and Helenius. The event will feature former IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant, who last faced Canelo Alvarez last November.

• Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius (WBC Heavyweight title eliminator)

• Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell (WBC Super Middleweight title eliminator)

• Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron (Heavyweights)

• Gary Antonio Russell vs Emmanuel Rodriguez rematch (Bantamweights)

How to watch on TV

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius won’t be broadcast on TV and will instead be available to live stream via FITE TV in the UK. A streaming pass will set you back £12.99.