The undisputed middleweight championship fight will finally take place this weekend after rescheduling

Shields-Marshall has been officially rescheduled after it was postponed and the boxers will make their final preparations as they headline the first televised all-women’s professional boxing card in Britain.

Their bout is set to unify all four of the major world titles with Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall holding the WBO belt and Michigan’s Claressa Shields holding the WBA, IBF and WBC titles.

Shields is undoubtedly one of the best in the business, previously being the undisputed ruler in the middleweight and super-welterweight divisions as well as winning super-middleweight belts in her early career.

The American also has two Olympic gold medals to her name, winning at both London 2012 and Rio 2016. However, Marshall is the only boxer to have ever beaten the 27-year-old, defeating her at the amateur World Championships in China 10 years ago. The two never fought again, until now.

Ahead of the bout, Marshall has spoken of the emotional rollercoaster she has been on due to the postponement of the fight: “I went to Buckingham Palace with my sister and my friend, we went to go and pay respects. It was just totally out of everybody’s hands.

“I had a week off, and I needed it. More mentally. All the emotion of fight week, the fight actually getting cancelled, so I felt emotionally drained and I didn’t get out of bed for a couple of days after, so I really needed that week to just kind of forget about boxing.”

However, Marshall is ready for her bout and has said: “I can’t allow myself to overlook this fight, to overlook Claressa. Even if there’s a rematch, I’ll never get a fight as big as this, ever.

“There is no rematch clause. She says there is, but there is no rematch clause. For me, I get one roll of the dice. And ti’s all or nothing.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the historic fight this weekend...

When is the new fight date?

The two middleweight boxers will fight on Saturday 15 October 2022 - over a month after the previous date.

The main card is set to get underway at 7pm BST with the main event ringwalks scheduled for around 10pm, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

The fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London.

Marshall against Femke Hermans earlier this year, April 2022

How do Marshall v Shields match up?

Savannah Marshall, nicknamed the ‘Silent Assassin’ is a 31-year-old middleweight and super-middleweight boxer from Hartlepool.

She stands at 5ft 11in tall and has won all of her 12 professional fights to date, winning 10 of the 12 by knockout.

The American 27-year-old, Claressa Shields also has 12 wins from 12 professional fights, although lost to Shields at the amateur World Championships. She is 5ft 8in tall with a reach of 68 inches.

Two of her 12 wins were won by knockout.

Who is on the undercard for Marshall v Shields?

The main event between Marshall and Shields will be for the WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and The Ring middleweight titles.

However a number of other bouts will be taking place, naemly Mikaela Mayer v Alycia Baumgardner for the WBC, WBO, IBO, IBF and The Ring super featherweight titles.

The other bouts on the undercard are:

Caroline Dubois v Milena Koleva

Lauren Price v Timea Belik

Ebonie Jones v Vanesa Caballero

Ginny Fuchs v Gemma Ruegg

Karriss Artingstall v Marina Sakharov

April Hunter v Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Sarah Liegmann v Bec Connolly

Shannon Ryan v Buchra El Quaissi

What are the odds?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet:

Shields to win: 11/10

Draw: 10/1

Marshall to win: 10/11

How to watch Marshall v Shields?

Sky Sports will be hosting the bout along with ESPN and talkSPORT.

How to buy tickets for Marshall v Shields?