Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are one step closer to the ‘Battle of Britain’ this winter

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have long been touted for a ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown, and it was thought the most obvious time to do it would be after the latter had beaten WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

However, not only did Fury announce that he would be retiring after winning his epic trilogy with Deontay Wilder, but Joshua suffered not one, but two losses to the Ukrainian.

It was believed talks had begun between Usyk’s management and Fury’s in order for a bout to take place to combine the WBC belt (currently held by Fury) and the IBF, WBO and WBA belts now held by Usyk.

But in yet another twist, it then emerged Usyk would not be able to box again this year, leaving 34-year-old without an opponent.

The Gypsy King has now called out Anthony Joshua for a ‘Battle of Britain’ fight and news has now broke that AJ has accepted his terms in his hunt for redemption.

Anthony Joshua ‘accepts all terms’

Anthony Joshua’s management team, 258 MGT, confirmed that the Brit had agreed to a fight with Tyson Fury in a few months time.

A statement made by his team read, “Joshua-Fury update: 258 and can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday.

“Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication.

“We are awaiting a response.”

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren quickly responded to the statement via Twitter, writing: “Contract will be with you very soon.”

How did Tyson Fury call out Anthony Joshua?

Usyk (left) beat Joshua twice in fight for WBO, IBF and WBA belts

In a video posted on social media on Monday 5 September, Fury said: “You’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting within the next few months, and before I announce an opponent I need to do this just in case.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk, and I know you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championshp in the next few months.

“You’re coming off a 12-round fight so you’re match fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice.

“If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble - a battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world.”

When will the contract be signed? What has Eddie Hearn said?

TV executives from BT Sport and DAZN are due to have a meeting on Monday, September 26, to discuss terms.

Fury had given a deadline of the previous Friday for the deal to be signed and threatened to walk away and find another opponent if it is not.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn has said there is “no chance” the contract will be signed on Monday.

Speaking on the Seconds Out YouTube channel, he said: “There is no chance this fight will get signed by Monday.

“There is no need for this fight to get signed by Monday.

“We have a meeting on Monday, with DAZN, with BT, with everybody, but it’s going to take time.

“If he wants to put a time frame on it of Monday then it’s clear to the whole public he doesn’t want the fight.

“It’s not going to get signed on Monday so if he’s walking away on Monday the fight’s off.”

When would the two fight?

Joshua’s response was short yet effective.

He later replied on Twitter posting: “Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if you’re really about it shout @258mgt.

“I’ll be ready in December.”

Speaking to talkSPORT, Warren had previously said he was hopeful the fight would be “In the UK and hopefully in November, that’s what we’re looking at.”

It was then reported that Fury’s team had provided AJ with two dates to choose from - November 26 at Wembley Stadium or December 3 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

258 MGT’s statement reveals the 32-year-old has accepted the latter offer, with the ‘Battle of Britain’ now set to take place in Wales.

How much will they get paid?

Tyson Fury confirmed last week that he had offered Joshua a 60/40 purse split ahead of their fight in December and it looks like he has now agreed to those terms.

Prior to Fury’s offer of the 60/40 split, Frank Warren said in his talkSPORT interview: “It’s us who have made the approach to give AJ a great opportunity to get himself back into the top level against the world champion Tyson.

“He’s willing to make that voluntary defence, so we’ll send the offer across today and then they’ll have to look at it and decide whether they wanna grab this with both hands.

“The terms that we are gonna put forward I think are very, very fair.”

In response to the proposed split, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told iFL TV: “We offered Tyson Fury the fight when he wasn’t champion, at 60-40, and he turned it down; he asked for 50-50.

“I spoke to AJ [this time], and he said: ‘Look, I don’t believe he’s for real, but yeah, I’ll take the fight. See what the offer is.’

“They came back yesterday, and me and George [Warren, Queensberry Promotions] kind of had an agreement that we weren’t gonna talk about it, but obviously Fury came out and basically let the world know the offer.

“Sixty-forty was the offer, as Tyson said. They want a rematch clause, and they asked for a date at the beginning of November [for the initial fight]. I don’t know whether that was a wind-up or whatever, but we just went back this morning and said: ‘We think, I think particularly, he deserves more than 40 per cent, but he’s happy. And I don’t make the decisions, he does.’

“So, I went back this morning and said: ‘We accept 60-40, we want that reversed in a rematch, rightfully so. [Fury is] the champion here, you want the biggest split, which I think is fair, and we wanna do the fight in December.’”

Why isn’t Oleksandr Usyk fighting?

After saying he was retiring following his defeat of Dillian Whyte in April and reiterating the claim last month, Fury confirmed on Saturday 2 September that he would announce his next opponent next week but it would not be Usyk.

Speaking on the Friday, the Ukrainain boxing champion said of his fight with Fury: “It won’t happen this year, that’s for sure. I’m totally healthy and don’t have any injuries, but I have old traumas which have resurfaced, and which need to be treated.

“I will need up to two months to recuperate.”

Ticket details

Ticket details won’t be released until the fight is officially confirmed and both fighters have signed on the dotted line.

However, it looks very likely that the match will take place at the Principality Stadium, which holds a 78,000 capacity.