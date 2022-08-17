Oleksandr Usyk will prepare for his rematch against Britain’s Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this week

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Joshua suffered a shock defeat last year when he faced the Ukrainain fighter Oleksandr Usyk. This was thought to be just a mandatory challenger fight on his way to meet Tyson Fury.

However, Usyk won by unanimous decision and Joshua is now undergoing his final preparations before the rematch in which he will hope to win back his belts.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua said he has learned from his second pro loss in his career but Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk spoke to Sky Sports detailing just how ready Usyk is for the rematch.

Krassyuk has said: “He is coming as a regaining, defending champion and his objective is not just to win this fight but to become a man of history.

“He wants to be the undisputed champion in two divisions, he wants to be the first-ever man in heavyweight boxing who collects all four belts including WBO.

“That is what he wants, that is what he is caring for, he is not caring about money, about fame, he is doing it for his country with the war unfortunately taking place there.

“He wants people in Ukraine supporting him and they want him to win because Ukraine needs victories.

“Whatever happens on Saturday night, it will glorify his native country.”

So who is Oleksandr Usyk and what are his career highlights?

Who is Oleksandr Usyk?

Usyk was born in 1987 in Simferopol, Crimean Oblast, Ukrainian SSR Soviet Union and played association football until the age of 15 when he moved on to boxing.

His amateur career first kicked off at the 2006 European Championships when he won his first three bouts, eventually losing in the semi-final. He then moved on to the light-heavyweight and won the Strandja Cup in 2008.

As an amateur, Usyk won the 2012 Olympic gold in London as well as winning the 2011 World Championship and 2008 European Championship.

Usyk celebrates Gold at 2012 London Olympics

Usyk turned professional at the age of 26 after signing a promotional deal with the Klitschko brothers’ K2 Promotions and fought in the cruiserweight division.

He made his professional debut in 2013 and has gone on to fight the likes of Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO crusierweight title; South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu; Tony Bellew for the undisputed cruiserweight championship and Derek Chisora in a bid to be first in line to fight for the WBO heavyweight title held by Anthony Joshua.

In his 19 fights, he was remained undefeated and won by knock-out on 13 occasions.

What is Oleksandr Usyk’s stance?

Usyk fights in a Southpaw stance, contrary to Joshua’s orthodox stance. He stands at 6ft 3in tall (191m) and has a reach of 78 in. Usyk weighed in at 100kg but it is not yet known what his weight will be ahead of Saturday’s fight.

He is nicknamed ‘The Cat’ due to his agility, swiftness and speed around the ring.

What happened in Usyk v Joshua 1?

It was thought this was going to be a low-risk WBO mandatory challenger for Joshua in a bid to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC belt.

The pair fought in September 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Usyk produced one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing by beating Joshua by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Usyk won 117-12, 116-112 and 115-113 and Joshua immediately instigated his rematch clause.

When is Usyk v Joshua 2?

The pair will meet once again on Saturday 20 August 2022. The fight is set to take place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the undercards set to start at 6pm BST (8pm local time)

The main ring walk is scheduled to begin at around 10.30pm BST.

Sky Sports Box Office will have the live coverage from the event at a cost of around £26.95.

What are the odds?

All odds are courtesey of Betfair: