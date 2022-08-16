The boxing star has revealed that he wants to star on the silver screen and sing with Adele.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Fury only announced his retirement from boxing last week, but he has already shared his hopes for his future career path.

The boxer known as The Gypsy King took to Instagram on Saturday 13 August to tell his fans that he was leaving the sport.

He wrote: “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and after long hard conversations I’ve finally decided to walk away and on my 34th Birthday.

“I say Bon Voyage.”

Just four days after this emotional message he has now revealed what might be next.

Tyson Fury has said he wants to become an actor and singer.

He spoke to The Ring Magazine about becoming an actor, saying: “I’ve done well out of boxing. The world is open to so many things now.

“I’m doing a Netflix documentary at the moment.

“Who knows? You might even see me on the silver screen.

“I’m going to be recording an album soon. Yeah, I might do a little bit with Ed Sheeran, or Adele.”

It might seem odd to picture the boxer singing duets but he has previously recorded songs with Robbie Williams and Don Mclean in the past.

Tyson Fury punches Deontay Wilde in the seventh round fighting to a draw during the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Staples Center on December 1, 2018

Tyson seems to be enjoying his retirement and recently shared a video on his social media in his £300,000 Ferrari.

While relaxing in the GTC4Lusso, the former boxer said: “Retirement rocks. Really enjoying retirement baby.

“Worked so hard for this, so enjoying every single moment.”

He also shared a photo of a plate of turkey dinosaurs and chips, which is a far cry away from the healthy food associated with sports training.

Tyson Fury makes their way into the ring prior to the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight

This is of course not the first time that he has announced his retirement - as he has shared this news twice before.

The boxer has had a 14-year long career and is a two-time world heavyweight champion.

Frank Warren, who is Tyson’s boxing promoter doesn’t believe this is the end of his career.