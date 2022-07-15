The Gypsy King has spoken publicly about a potential bout with the two-time former unified world heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury has once again stated his desire to fight fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua in the UK for free.

The 33-year old was speaking at his official “After Party” event in Bristol, having previously claimed he wants the fight to take place at Wembley Stadium “free to enter” and “free to air on TV”.

Fury last fought in April when he beat Dillian White with a TKO in the sixth round at the 94,000 capacity Stadium and then announced his retirement from the sport.

However, the Gypsy King is now claiming he will come out of retirement to face Joshua in a bout that many fans have been keen to see for several years now.

Here are Tyson Fury’s most recent comments on the fight and his conditions for coming out of retirement:

“It’s an absolute joke out there” - Fury wants to give back to the British people

Fury was addressing the crowd at his “After Party” event in Bristol where he reaffirmed his desire to fight Anthony Joshua for free.

The 33-year old had previously referred to Joshua as “Mr Businessman” and said “I hope he wins the fight against Usyk so I can come out of retirement and fight him for free.”

He made that point again in Bristol where he told the crowd: “Correct me if I’m wrong but the whole whole world has become obsessed with money.

“You look on Instagram, it’s all about being successful. Millionaire lifestyle - do this, do that, invest in this, do this whatever and I am sick to f*****g death of people just living on money.

“I say this, let’s do the biggest British fight of all time for the fans in England for free because I’ve made a lot of money, Joshua has made a lot of money so why not give back to the people who made that happen?

“I am quite adamant about this. I 100 percent, hand on heart, would love to do that.I don’t want the money, I’m not interested in money, you can’t take it with you and if you’re mentally unwell all the money in the world can’t help you anyway.

“We’ve had tough times lately especially with rising energy prices, rising petrol and diesel prices - it’s an absolute joke out there.

“This would be a little treat wouldn it? To do a big fight like this for free, give all the tickets away for free whoever gets there first come first serve and give it back to the people.

“That’s what I want to do, whether they’ll do it or not I don’t know.”

Is Tyson Fury retired?

After beating Dillian White at Wembley in April, Fury said the fight would be the last of his professional career.

He said: “I’ve been in this game 20 years, I’m 34 in a few months. I said the third Wilder fight would be my last but I felt I owed the fans one last homecoming.

“This is definitely the end of the Gypsy King and I went out with a bang.

“I fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfil. I will retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated. I was unbeatable at this game.”