Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s Euro 2022 clash between Northern Ireland and England Women as the Lionesses take the field again after the 8-0 thumping of Norward.

England Women have enjoyed an exceptional start to their Euro 2022 campaign, picking up two wins from two over the past week.

Beth Mead claimed an opening day victory for the Lionesses thanks to her first half goal, while they were at their very best in yesterday’s 8-0 thrashing of Norway.

Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White (2), Beth Mead (3) and Alessia Russo helped England to a record-breaking win in Brighton, leaving them comfortably top of Group A ahead of their third match.

While last night’s result means the tournament hosts have already progressed to the knockout stages in rather dramatic fashion, they will still be looking to complete the hat-trick with a win over Northern Ireland next time out.

Kenny Shiels’ side are all but knocked out of the tournament after consecutive defeats that leave them bottom of the group, with a six goal gap between themselves and second place Austria.

Here is all you need to know about their final group stage match...

When is Northern Ireland vs England Women?

England will play their final group fixture against Northern Ireland on Friday 15th July 2022.

The match is set to kick off at 8pm.

Where is the match being played?

Northern Ireland vs England Women will take place at the home of Southampton FC - St Mary’s Stadium.

The Premier League ground has a capacity of 32,384, with it set to be a sell out as there are no longer tickets available for the clash.

St Mary’s Stadium is one of 10 different venues across the country hosting the tournament.

How to watch on TV

BBC have the rights to broadcast all matches during the Euro 2022 tournament this summer.

This weekend’s match between Northern Ireland and England Women will be shown live on BBC One.

Coverage will begin half an hour before kick-off at 7:30pm and will conclude at 10:15pm.

Live stream details

You can catch coverage of every match through BBC iPlayer.

Subject to holding a TV licence, viewers can tune into live coverage through the BBC’s streaming service.

Euro 2022 schedule

The Euro 2022 tournament kicked off with England’s win over Austria on Wednesday 6th July.

The group stage round will conclude on Monday 18th July, before the first of the quarter-finals take place two days later on Wednesday 20th July.

The semi-finals will begin almost a week later on Tuesday 26th July, before the highly anticipated final is hosted at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 31st July 2022.

Group stage: Wednesday 6 July - Monday 18 July

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 20 July - Saturday 23 July

Semi-finals: Tuesday 26 July - Wednesday 27 July

Final: Sunday 31 July

Betting odds

Following England Women’s dominating win over Norway, they are now joint favourites to lift the Euro 2022 trophy at the end of the month.

France Women are also frontrunners to win the tournament after their convincing 5-1 victory over Italy on Sunday.

England Women - 3/1

France Women - 3/1

Spain Women - 7/2

Germany Women - 11/2

Sweden Women - 13/2

Netherlands Women - 14/1

Norway Women - 40/1