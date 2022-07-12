Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White all score as England beat Norway 8-0 in Women’s Euros.

England continued their triumphant start to the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament after thrashing Norway last night (Monday 12 July) in a goal-scoring bonanza.

Sarina Wiegamann’s squad put eight past the Norwegian goalkeeper with Georgia Stanway kicking off the scoring with a penalty after 12 minutes.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Hemp was the next to join the party before Ellen White scored two, Beth Mead scored a hat-trick and Alessia Russo got on the scoresheet.

The Lionesses now sit at the top of their group after two wins from two matches and will now face Northern Ireland in their final match, with their place in the quarter-finals already assured.

Manchester City legend White now has 52 goals for her country and edges closer to taking Wayne Rooney’s spot at the list of all time leading England goalscorers across both men’s and women’s football.

While White’s remarkable finishes were enjoyed by fans around Falmer Stadium, spectators also noted her unique goggle celebration that came after each of her goals.

So why does the England superstar use the goggle celebration?

What is Ellen White’s celebration?

The 32-year-old places her fingers around her eyes after her goals in a ‘goggle’ fashion and it is a mark towards the Cologne striker Anthony Modeste.

White has long been a fan of the Bundesliga team and Modeste in particular who celebrates with the goggles.

Ellen White’s iconic celebration

Speaking to the press after England’s match against Scotland in the Women’s World Cup back in 2019, White said: “I like watching the Bundesliga. I support Cologne and striker Anthony Modeste, that’s his celebration.

“My husband was like, why don’t you do that? But I’ve started something I can’t really stop now!

“We just love German football and went over there on a break and loved the atmosphere and the football.”

Who is Anthony Modeste?

Modeste is a 34-year-old striker from Cannes, France who has been playing for FC Koln since 2015 on and off.

He first played for Nice back between 2007 and 2010 before playing for Angers, Bordeaux. Modeste also enjoyed a brief loan stint at Blackburn Rovers and Bastia before going to Germany.

He has scored over 70 goals for FC Koln since 2015, and spent a brief loan spell with Ligue 1 side AS Saint-Etienne last season.

Which other athletes have unique celebrations?

Ellen White is far from the only sportsperson to have a signature celebration.

Former England Rugby captain and current number 10 Owen Farrell is known for his Joining Jack celebration which is in recognition of the charity raising money and awareness for research intro treatments for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The charity is named after Jack Johnson, a sports fanatic boy who has the disease.

Olympian Sir Mo Farah is synonmous with his ‘M’ celebration which has now become known as the ‘Mobot’. Farah and Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt famously swapped celebrations at the 2012 and 2016 London and Rio Olympics as a mark of respect towards each other.

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siu” celebration has become a world-wide phenomenon, while England and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer will always be known for his one hand in the air celebrations.

When are England next playing in Women’s Euro 2022?

White will hope to equal Wayne Rooney’s 53 goal record when England take on Northern Ireland on Friday 15 July 2022.