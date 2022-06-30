Leah Williamson will captain England in their home Euros campaign.

A year after the men reached the final of the Euros 2020 tournament, it is now England Women’s turn to take a shot at glory.

Sarina Wiegmann came in after Phil Neville stepped down as manager of the women’s team last autumn and she is yet to lose a game as their new manager.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will also have a new captain taking over since their last major tournament as Steph Houghton recently stepped down from the role.

Houghton has since been left out of the squad following an achilles injury and it’s Leah Williamson who is set to take over the reins.

On her announcement, the Arsenal midfielder said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family and I’m honoured to be asked to lead us at the Euros.

“Steph Houghton is one of this country’s all-time greats and to follow in her footbsteps - and all of those special names who have led the team in the past - means so much.”

Williamson will lead the way for England at the Euros 2022

The Netherlands are the reigning Champions of the tournament and will hope to defend their title, meanwhile Germany will hope to win a ninth title and England look to win on their home turf.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s Euros campaign...

When does the Women’s Euros 2022 begin?

The tournament begins on Wednesday 6 July 2022 and will conclude with the final on Sunday 31 July 2022.

Wembley is set to host the final match at 5pm BST on the Sunday.

Group stage Match 1:

Wednesday 6 July

Thursday 7 July

Friday 8 July

Saturday 9 July

Sunday 10 July

Group stage Match 2:

Monday 11 July

Tuesday 12 July

Wednesday 13 July

Thursday 14 July

Group stage Match 3:

Friday 15 July

Saturday 16 July

Sunday 17 July

Monday 18 July

Quarter Finals:

Wednesday 20 July

Thursday 21 July

Friday 22 July

Saturday 23 July

Semi Finals:

Tuesday 28 July

Wednesday 27 July

FINAL:

Sunday 31 July

Who is featuring in the Women’s Euros 2022?

There are 16 teams competing for a place in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals in July.

The 16 teams will be split into four groups and will play each other on three match days ahead of the knock out stages:

Group A:

Austria

England

Northern Ireland

Norway

Group B

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Spain

Group C

Netherlands

Portugal

Sweden

Switzerland

Group D

Belgium

France

Iceland

Italy

How to buy tickets for Women’s Euros 2022

Go to the UEFA Website in order to sign up and buy tickets for the Women’s Euros tournament.

When are England playing?

England’s first match day is on Wednesday 6 July against Austria with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST. The match will take place at Old Trafford.

Their second match is against Norway on Monday 11 July with kick-off set for 8pm and they will play at Falmer Stadium, Brighton.

Their third and final match in the group stage of the competition will be played on 15 July 2022 at St Mary’s Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Who is in the England squad?