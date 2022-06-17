The 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been revealed by FIFA.

The expanded tournament will feature 48 teams, up from 16 in this year’s competition in Qatar, and will be co-hosted by three countries for the first time.

The selections were confirmed during a ceremony at Rockefeller Centre in New York City, overseen by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup host cities on their outstanding commitment and passion,” Infantino said in a statement.

“Today is a historic day – for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the USA and Mexico who will put on the greatest show on Earth.

Here is everything you need to know.

Where will World Cup 2026 games be played?

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle are among the 11 American cities where matches will be held.

Canadian games will be held in Toronto and Vancouver, while the Mexican matches will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Cincinnati, Denver, Edmonton, Nashville, Orlando, and Washington D.C/Baltimore were the candidate cities to miss out.

Clockwise from top left: MetLife Stadium, Canada’s BC Place, LA’s SoFi Stadium, and Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (Photos: Getty Images)

For the first time in 32 years, and for the fourth time overall, North America will host the men’s World Cup.

The 1994 tournament was hosted by the United States and won by Brazil, whereas the 1970 and 1986 tournaments were hosted by Mexico and won by Brazil and Argentina, respectively.

Canada has never hosted the tournament before, but it did host the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Which stadiums will host games?

Many of the host cities are home to multiple large stadiums which could host World Cup games.

Although there are "soccer-specific stadiums" in Canada and the United States, the largest dedicated football-specific stadium in the US - Nashville’s Geodis Park - only seats 30,000 people, falling short of FIFA’s 40,000-seat minimum.

Some stadiums, such as Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Seattle’s Lumen Field, are utilised by both NFL and MLS clubs, and despite being primarily used for American Football, all of the Canadian and American stadiums have previously been used for football matches on numerous occasions, and are designed to also host such events.

The confirmed list of stadium venues for games is as follows:

Canada

Toronto - BMO Field, home of Toronto FC (capacity: 45,000)

Vancouver - BC Place, home of the Vancouver Whitecaps (capacity: 54,500)

Mexico

Guadalajara - Estadio Akron, home of C.D. Guadalajara (capacity: 49,850)

Mexico City - Estadio Azteca, home of Club América, Cruz Azul and the Mexico national team (capacity: 87,523)

Monterrey - Estadio BBVA, home of C.F. Monterrey (capacity: 53,500)

United States