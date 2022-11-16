Beer will be available for fans in specific zones of World Cup stadiums although prices are set to be high. Zones and costs explained

The Qatar World Cup begins in just a few days time with many fans already having arrived in the country ahead of their nation’s campaign for hopeful tournament glory. Gareth Southgate and his England squad touched down in Doha last night (Tuesday 15 November) ahead of their first match this Monday against Iran.

Harry Kane and his troops arrived in the country on a plane that had the Gay Pride logo emblazoned on the side in a marked protest against the region’s laws against homosexuality. The Germany squad managed to one-up Southgate’s men by having the motif ‘Diversity Wins’ across their Lufthansa plane.

In the Muslim country which has strong laws against drinking, much has been documentated about the potential prices and availability of alcohol at the tournament, and it would now appear that, contrary to their earlier promises that prices would be around £5-£8, the Qatari state is set to prices of beer at potentially extortionate prices.

Here is all you need to know about potential costs of beer at the Qatar World Cup 2022...

How much will a pint of beer cost?

Fifa’s official beer supplier, Budweiser, is reportedly charging 50 Qatari Riyals, equivalent to £11.60, for a 500ml beer. Qatar’s 2022 organiser had initially indicated that the country’s strict laws and high alcohol prices would be relaxed for the four weeks football supporters would be in the state, but it appears these initial plans have since been discarded.

Bringing alcohol into the country is completely forbidden and only residents are reportedly allowed to purchase alcohol from specialist outlets for home consumption so drinking away from official venues will be off-limit for fans.

A fan village in Doha on November 2022

How many pints can I buy?

Fans are only going to be able to buy four pints of alcohol per order amid fears some supporters could binge drink. Budweiser has stated that fans, who must prove they are 21 or older, will be limited to: “a maximum purchase of four Budweiser units per person.” Supporters are being told: “Drink wiser, cheer better, hydrate between Buds”.

The company also added in its statement, “Budweiser is proud to be served in compliance with the local rules and regulations by FIFA’s appointed concessionaire” making many suspect there had been discussions with Fifa and the Qatari government before final pricing policy was reached.

Where can I buy beer in Qatar?

Beer will be available to purchase at the designated fan zones which are located in and around the outskirts of Doha. According to Qatar 2022, there will be six official ‘acitivations’:

Official Fan Fest - Al Biddah Park

The Corniche

Lusail Boulevard

974 Beach Club

Arcadia Spectacular

MDL Beast Presents - ARAVIA

It was initially believed that Budweiser tents and suppliers would be readily available at these sites and near stadiums. However, it emerged on Sunday, that Budweiser had been told to move its beer stations to less visible sites outside the stadiums and the New York Times reported this order came from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the brother of Qatar’s ruler.

When is England’s first match?